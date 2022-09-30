Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s first-ever Service Truck Rodeo served those hungry for social services
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thirteen social service organizations set up their mobile units on the campus of St. Michael’s Church on North Clinton Avenue, offering free services and information in one of Rochester’s poorest neighborhoods on Sunday. The Service Truck Rodeo was sponsored by Rochester Hope, a new organization dedicated to connecting individuals to existing services.
WHEC TV-10
EPI hosts hybrid fitness challenge for epilepsy awareness
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Empowering People’s Independence hosted a fitness challenge to benefit epilepsy programs and services in Upstate New York. The event took place on Sunday at Wickham Farms in Penfield. One in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy sometime during their lifetime. This October,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
First-ever service truck rodeo comes to Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s first ever service truck rodeo offered meals for the hungry and free services for all in need. “This service truck rodeo exemplifies what collaborative and service leadership looks like,” Rochester Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham said. “This is what Rochester is made of, being of service of helping our neighbors.”
WHEC TV-10
Beyond the Sanctuary holds first recognition event for volunteers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Beyond the Sanctuary at Memorial AME Zion Church celebrated the volunteers who work tirelessly to help Rochester area adults and children, facing the physical and emotional impact of hunger and poverty. Active and retired educators, community activists, faith-based, and corporate leaders, were among the 80 volunteers who donate their time, and talents to support BTS programs, including a food pantry, clothes closet, youth summer camp, emergency services, and programs designed to help adults transition from poverty to being self-sustaining.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newyorkupstate.com
Rochester’s highest-paying jobs all pay at least $208,000 a year: See full list
Rochester, N.Y. — The list of highest-paying jobs in the Rochester metro area is dominated by positions in the health care field. Eighteen of the top 25 jobs in the region are found in the field, including nine of the top 10, according to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WHEC TV-10
Local Farmers Ready to Supply Legal Marijuana Market in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As New York State inches closer to a legal marijuana market, News10NBC is getting a closer look at the emerging business of farming the plants. The first crop for the first adult-use sales in New York is being harvested now and a number of local farms have been approved by New York State as growers.
westsidenewsny.com
CCE Monroe to celebrate Ginny Wilterdink
The Master Gardener program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County will recognize its valued Master Gardener, Ginny Wilterdink, during a celebration on October 11. At 100 years old, Ginny has been an active Master Gardener for 34 years, contributing to the stewardship of Monroe County parks, participating in educating the public at a variety of events, and assisting home gardeners in safe and effective practices of gardening.
westsidenewsny.com
Free guided tours of Durand Eastman Park Arboretum
Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County is offering free guided tours of the Durand Eastman Park Arboretum from 2 to 4 pm. every Sunday in October, starting on October 9. Meet at the kiosk next to the park maintenance center, 100 Zoo Road, Rochester. Please register ahead at https://pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events_landing.cfm?event=DurandEastmandTour_226. Photo of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
PAB wants your input on police disciplinary “matrix”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Accountability Board is investigating 80 complaints against Rochester police officers. But it’s still not authorized to recommend any punishment. It can’t do it until they finalize their punishment chart and they can’t do that until it get feedback from you.
WHEC TV-10
3rd annual Black Business Roc Gala honors and celebrates local black-owned businesses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 3rd Annual Black Business Roc Gala took place on Saturday at the downtown Holiday Inn. The event honors and celebrates local black-owned businesses for their contributions and service to the communities in which they serve. This was also an opportunity for the black businesses to...
Honor Flight Mission 74 veterans welcomed home to Rochester
According to Honor Flight Rochester, the organization flew 3,662 veterans.
WHEC TV-10
Wyoming County holds job fair on Thursday
WARSAW, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce and other groups are holding a job fair on Thursday. The job fair will take place between 3 and 5 p.m. at the SUNY GCC Campus, on 25 Edward Street in Arcade. Employers may have on-site interviews and there will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
wdkx.com
Rochester’s First Service Truck Rodeo Happens Sunday
Today, Sunday, October 2nd, the first-ever service truck rodeo is happening at St. Michael’s Church from 12 pm to 4 pm. Rochester Hope, a new organization, is putting on the event hoping to connect people in need with the services they need the most, featuring over 20 social service organizations.
WHEC TV-10
NYS labor commissioner decides to lower farm overtime threshold
ALBANY, N.Y. There has been more reaction to the decision for farm worker overtime in New York state. The Department of Labor commissioner lowered the overtime threshold for farm workers from 60 to 40 hours per week. It will be phased in over the next 10 years. Supporters of this...
13 WHAM
Rochester community gathers to pray and reduce gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at the New Progressive Cathedral Church Of God In Christ on Sunday to pray as gun violence continues to plague the city. It was a night full of music, speeches and calls for change, all in an effort to the...
Hope Dealers holds color run fundraiser for addiction recovery
In addition to the untimed race, the event featured a DJ, family-friendly activities, face painting, food, and tables from local businesses advertising products and services.
Rochester company among 15 finalists for 43North competition
Among the 15 finalists in this year's competition is Agape Wellness in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
NY’s limo safety task force releases safety recommendations
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state task force created after a 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people issued a safety report with recommendations including equipping the vehicles with side impact protection devices and taking them off the roads after a certain number of miles. The 16-recommendation...
WHEC TV-10
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
Comments / 0