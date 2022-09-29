ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Russian Lawyers Drowning in Requests for Help to Dodge Putin’s Draft

Russian lawyers are being inundated with requests for legal advice about how to avoid being called up into military service after president Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilization of 300,000 men. Attorneys and civil society groups in the country say the dreaded draft—which has already sparked an exodus of fighting age citizens from Russia—has left many scrambling for help about being exempted from enlistment. “We are working round the clock,” Sergei Krivenko, who runs a group called Citizen. Army. Law., told Reuters. “People are being torn from their normal lives,” he said. “This is a mobilization without time limit during a war. It could last months or years.” He added that the only of getting out of the army once drafted is “death, injury or prison for disobeying orders.”Read it at Reuters
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine News Live: Kyiv army break Putin’s defences in south, advance east

Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.Heavy fighting continued in several sectors on the battle’s frontlines, he added.“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and...
