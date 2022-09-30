Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Moto Morini’s Reviving Its 1,187cc V-Twin
Moto Morini’s bringing back its 1,187cc V-Twin engine. The Italian brand’s been laying low compared to others, but it’s slowly regaining traction in the market after the takeover by the Zhongneng Vehicle Group. Early product development photos suggest that a new adventure bike from the brand is...
RideApart
Take A Look At CCM’s Retro-Style Rally Enduro Prototype
CCM, a boutique U.K.-based motorcycle manufacturer, recently showcased its newest prototype referred to as the Retro Trailie, a rally-style enduro machine with throwback styling. The company is best known for its Spitfire range of motorcycles, which offer a lot of customizability mated to timeless retro styling. In recent news, the...
RideApart
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Preps Kawasaki KLR650 For Dirt Dominance
Kawasaki didn’t reinvent the wheel when it reintroduced the KLR650 in 2021. Despite a three-year hiatus and the dual-sport/adventure market modernizing with every model year, the big thumper returned with a five-speed transmission and the same low-tech electronic suite. On the other hand, Team Green replaced the KLR’s carburetor with electronic fuel injection (EFI), added LED lighting, and offered new ABS options.
RideApart
Check Out This Custom Triumph Bobber From FCR Original
FCR Original is a custom shop based in France. The brand has been around for nine years already, making it one of the very first French custom workshops, or so the brand claims on its website. Still, however, one of its creations catches the eye and it’s based on a Triumph Bonneville Bobber that now has the nickname, the “Graphic Bobber.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
RideApart
Have We Already Seen Two-Thirds Of The New HJC RPHA 12?
Just a few days ago, HJC Europe posted three new helmets in their lineup, however, there was one anticipated model that didn’t make it to the list just yet, the HJC RPHA 12. The three new models that were introduced on the HJC Europe website include RPHA 71, RPHA 91, and RPHA 31. I didn’t expect HJC to go with a comms system that is i̶n̶v̶a̶s̶i̶v̶e̶ much bigger than the outgoing Smart HJC system, but here we are. The new models all get ̶w̶a̶r̶t̶s̶ plates on the left side of the helmet in order to install the control panel for the comms device, which would limit comms device compatibility for more standard comm units like Cardo or Sena’s offerings.
RideApart
Ogio And RAM Mounts Collaborated To Make Tank Bags
The collaboration between RAM and Ogio has produced some rather notable products. Both brands are no strangers to innovation, and they’re well-known in the motorcycling world for their mounts and their luggage, respectively. So what do you get when one company specializes in easy-to-use and robust phone mounting systems...
RideApart
The Arai SZ-R VAS Jet Helmet Gets A Sena Kit
Sena’s ACS-RAM series of Bluetooth communication devices are specifically designed to integrate with the Arai SZ-R VAS jet helmet, leaving the helmet free of a device hanging off the side like other intercom systems. You can tell if someone has a Sena or even a Cardo unit on their...
Comments / 0