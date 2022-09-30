WWE fans have been attempting to follow the bread crumbs in regards to WWE's White Rabbit teases and QR codes, and tonight's SmackDown revealed the craziest and most complex tease yet. After Karrion Kross appeared on SmackDown another QR code appeared, and when followed fans found a new mysterious video. The video spliced together images of the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf in cartoon form, but then in between, you could see real images of a butcher shop with pigs' heads and legs hanging, and you can also see an image of a more evil looking wolf with glowing red eyes, but then things get more complex.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO