Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday
Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has done quite a bit on the field over the course of her iconic career. She's done quite a bit off of it, too. Morgan, one of the most famous soccer players of all-time, has reached into several different areas, including business, entertainment and even modeling.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
Triple H Reacts To Death Of Legendary Wrestling Figure
It was announced on Friday that iconic wrestler Antonio Inoki passed away. He was 79 years old. Inoki, who was born in Yokohama, Japan in 1943, started his own promotion in 1972 called New Japan Pro Wrestling. Inoki was the first Japanese wrestler to win the WWF championship. In 2010,...
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
Look: Laura Rutledge's Outfit Went Viral On Saturday Afternoon
ESPN's Laura Rutledge channeled some of her inner "Yellowstone" with her outfit on Saturday. On Twitter, one Rutledge's colleagues shared a photo of the SEC Network reporter, captioning the post:. "SEC Nation host/Yellowstone enthusiast." Rutledge even dropped a GIF from the critically acclaimed drama series in the replies. She didn't...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Think 1 Player Was Kicked out of the Jury
Rumors suggest that one 'Big Brother 24' jury member was kicked out of the jury house, and fans are starting to believe the speculation.
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
UFC・
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Signs Another Former World Heavyweight Champion
Another one for the collection. One of AEW’s greatest strengths has been its roster. The company has been built on the amount of wrestlers that it has and the variety that it is able to present. AEW continues to add new talent to the roster and create new possibilities, which they have done again by signing another former World Heavyweight Champion to an official contract.
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL・
PWMania
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki
As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
Antonio Inoki: In Memoriam, 1943-2022
The Great Antonio Inoki has died (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images) Antonio Inoki, the founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, who became one of the biggest pro wrestling stars in the history of Japan, died at the age of 79. In addition to his wrestling legacy, Inoki also fought Muhammad Ali in a match billed as "The War of the Worlds" in 1976.Antonio Inoki (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) Wrestlers and officials prepare soup noodles for homeless people at Shinjuku Central park in central Tokyo on December 28, 2009. The Inoki Genome Federation, led by Japanese professional wrestler Antonio Inoki, supplied soup noodles to more than 500 homeless persons.Antonio Inoki (TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki ( YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (KIM WON-JIN/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (STR/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)Antonio Inoki (TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images)11
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
ComicBook
WWE's New Bray Wyatt Big Bad Wolf SmackDown Tease is Craziest One Yet
WWE fans have been attempting to follow the bread crumbs in regards to WWE's White Rabbit teases and QR codes, and tonight's SmackDown revealed the craziest and most complex tease yet. After Karrion Kross appeared on SmackDown another QR code appeared, and when followed fans found a new mysterious video. The video spliced together images of the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf in cartoon form, but then in between, you could see real images of a butcher shop with pigs' heads and legs hanging, and you can also see an image of a more evil looking wolf with glowing red eyes, but then things get more complex.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – September 30, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Match Number One: Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa versus Riddick Moss and Ricochet. Sami and Ricochet start things off and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a wrist lock. Ricochet with a reversal and arm wringer. Ricochet with punches and a handstand head scissors followed by a drop kick. Moss tags in and he connects with shoulders in the corner. Moss with a back drop. Moss with forearms but Sami sends Moss into the ropes. Solo tags in and he kicks Moss and punches him. Solo with head butts and kicks. Sami kicks Moss from the apron and then Sami tags in. Sami with a kick to the midsection. Sami misses a clothesline and Moss sends Sami to the floor. Ricochet kicks Solo and Moss with a knee that sends Solo to the floor.
Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Face-To-Face Set For 10/7 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (10/7) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. - Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can check out results from the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown by clicking here.
ringsidenews.com
Gunther Competes After WWE SmackDown Goes Off The Air
Gunther had an amazing run in NXT UK as he became the longest-reigning champion in modern WWE by holding the NXT UK Title for a record 870 days. He dropped the title to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36. Gunther finally made his way to the US as part of...
