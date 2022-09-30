ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Hurricane relief volunteers can receive mail ballots

By Carlie Horn
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB )- If you are headed to South Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief effort and you want to vote in the General Election, you can receive your mail ballot now.

Residents can visit the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office on West 11 Street to cast their vote.

The office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said this will take away some of the pressure from the South Florida Election Office.

Blood drive held in Southport for Hurricane Ian victims

“We know it is a secondary consideration for South Florida, but up here right now, if you can get that taken care of and go down there and focus on the recovery for South Florida, I think that would be a great thing for all of us to do,” Andersen said.

The last day and time to request a vote by mail ballot is October 29 by 5 p.m.

Anderson reminds voters that they must be registered to vote by the October 11 deadline.

