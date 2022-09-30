ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Springs police officer hurt in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs police officer suffered minor injuries after their patrol cruiser was hit Sunday morning. The police department says the officer was on their way to a call and was heading south on Circle when a northbound car abruptly turned in front of them. “Vehicles...
Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex near the Citadel Mall. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Galley Rd. just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a man dead at the scene. CSPD The post Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Man shot by police on Aurora city bus

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is dead following a confrontation with law enforcement on a city bus. Authorities say the man went on a crime spree just before coming face to face with officers on the bus, causing a disturbance at a group home, threatening people waiting near a bus stop, and robbing a convenience store.
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
Preparing your car for cold weather

WATCH - Officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs ruled justified. The shooting happened in December in Southeast Colorado Springs. PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft.
Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
Big R employee run over south of Colorado Springs, search for suspects underway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.
Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/2): All power has been restored to customers. Colorado Springs Utilities said this was caused by equipment failure. PREVIOUS (10/1, 8:25 p.m.): Over 800 people are without power in southeast Colorado Springs. This came after an outage left over 2,700 people without power. The...
Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. On Thursday, September 29, officers located a suspicious vehicle under...
Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run

Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
Pueblo County worst in Colorado at buckling up according to recent study

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A recent study by the Colorado Department of Transportation has found that Pueblo County is the worst in the state when it comes to buckling up. The study found that roughly 68 percent of Pueblo drivers buckle up, compared to the national average of around 90 percent. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation says that 17 unbuckled Pueblo drivers have died in traffic fatalities year-to-date.
