KKTV
1 person dead in shooting at eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at an eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex Sunday night. Police were called to the Murray Hill Apartments near Galley Road and Murray Boulevard just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. They found one victim at the scene, who was already deceased.
KKTV
Springs police officer hurt in crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Springs police officer suffered minor injuries after their patrol cruiser was hit Sunday morning. The police department says the officer was on their way to a call and was heading south on Circle when a northbound car abruptly turned in front of them. “Vehicles...
Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex near the Citadel Mall. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Galley Rd. just before 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found a man dead at the scene. CSPD The post Colorado Springs Police investigating fatal apartment complex shooting appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Man shot by police on Aurora city bus
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is dead following a confrontation with law enforcement on a city bus. Authorities say the man went on a crime spree just before coming face to face with officers on the bus, causing a disturbance at a group home, threatening people waiting near a bus stop, and robbing a convenience store.
Alleged armed suspect on loose after string of robberies, police pursuit into Denver
An alleged armed suspect is on the loose after multiple robberies Sunday night, leading to a police chase into Denver.
KKTV
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
KKTV
Preparing your car for cold weather
WATCH - Officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs ruled justified. The shooting happened in December in Southeast Colorado Springs. PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft.
Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
Squatters take over a Colorado home; now, the owner is in a homeless shelter
B. Lin found herself homeless after her good intentions squared off against bad people. The clash led to squatters illegally occupying and trashing her once-nice home in a middle-class neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. And for more than three months, Lin has been seesawing between living in her car and...
KKTV
Big R employee run over south of Colorado Springs, search for suspects underway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for suspects is underway after authorities in El Paso County say a Big R employee was run over by a Chevy Impala on Thursday. The sheriff’s office is reporting the incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. at the store south of Colorado Springs, 165 Fontaine Boulevard. According to people who called the sheriff’s office, a white man with face tattoos, a black man and two white women stole from the store. When citizens tried blocking the vehicle the suspects were in, it is believed the man with face tattoos started ramming other vehicles around him to get out.
Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
KKTV
WATCH: Pueblo County worst in Colorado in seatbelt safety, says recent survey
The shooting happened in December in Southeast Colorado Springs. PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft.
KKTV
Power restored to over 2,700 in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (10/2): All power has been restored to customers. Colorado Springs Utilities said this was caused by equipment failure. PREVIOUS (10/1, 8:25 p.m.): Over 800 people are without power in southeast Colorado Springs. This came after an outage left over 2,700 people without power. The...
Woman arrested in deadly Lakewood hit-and-run
An Aurora woman has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Lakewood Thursday night.
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
KRDO
Heavy police presence on northwest side of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is a heavy police presence on the northwest side of Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Police are in the area of W. 24th St., between Pery Ave. and Tuxedo Blvd. Residents are advised to avoid the area. On Thursday, September 29, officers located a suspicious vehicle under...
KKTV
WATCH: Proposed Colorado Springs budget allocates taxpayer dollars to public safety
Boulder and Lafayette Police were called to a medical center in Colorado on Monday. The FDA recently approved over-the-counter hearing aids to be sold directly to consumers without them needing a medical exam or fitting... Feeling like fall. Updated: 12 hours ago. A few showers around.
KKTV
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday, no arrests made as of Friday afternoon
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide in the area of W. 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. The roadway was blocked to the public for several hours.
Westword
Update: Irene Martinez Arrested in Fatal Lakewood Hit-and-Run
Update: Shortly before 11 a.m. on September 30, the Lakewood Police Department announced that Aurora resident Irene Martinez, 55, had been arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving death related to a fatal hit-and-run near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Kendall Street last night. Continue for our previous coverage.
KKTV
Pueblo County worst in Colorado at buckling up according to recent study
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A recent study by the Colorado Department of Transportation has found that Pueblo County is the worst in the state when it comes to buckling up. The study found that roughly 68 percent of Pueblo drivers buckle up, compared to the national average of around 90 percent. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation says that 17 unbuckled Pueblo drivers have died in traffic fatalities year-to-date.
