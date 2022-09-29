ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Flood damage: Naples takes stock of their homes, belongings after Hurricane Ian

By Kate Cimini, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E19YQ_0iFwY0ir00

On the Naples Pier, the railings are missing. The deck, where fishers liked to cast a line and tourists took selfies, where locals applauded the sun setting is now unwalkable, boards missing. Debris -- Pepsi vending machines, trash cans and more -- piled up near the stairs, likely shoved there by the storm surge.

Hundreds of people milled about Naples City Beach. Some had seen flooding, others had just lost power, and counted themselves lucky.

The storm surge did serious damage inside homes along Naples' coast and waterways. The damage is almost invisible to passersby.

Take a look:Aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Naples and Collier County in Florida

Also:What to do with Hurricane Ian storm debris

WATCH: Hurricane Ian in North Naples

A handful of steps from the Naples City Beach lies Mary Parent's home, an instantly-recognizable coral cottage that's 90 years old. "We want to get it to 100," she said, but after all the gulfwater and pluff mud that flooded the first floor of her home up through the air conditioning registers, slicking the floors and stinking of rotting fish, she was worried.

She and her husband, Dr. Thomas Parent, evacuated Wednesday when the water came leaping over the mangroves at the edge of the beach. Waves usually push forward, then recede. With these waves, it was like wild horses charging forward, she said. They jumped the hedge, and never turned back.

When they returned Thursday, they found the pots in their kitchen cabinet full of stormwater. Their furniture had been soaked through, and when they picked it up to carry outside, tea-color water rushed out of the soggy pieces.

The tile entrance and original wood floors were buried under a layer of inch-thick gray mud, shining wetly in the light.

They started cleaning the house at 5 a.m., she said, and by mid-afternoon had only just hit a stopping point.

Parent said she had already been in communication with her regular contractors, trying to figure out what repairs were needed.

On the other side of Naples, in the historic Black community of River Park, Curtis Williams had evacuated when the Gordon River overflowed its banks into his house. He said the city's handling of his family's evacuation just reminded him of all the times its government had overlooked or neglected the Black community of Naples.

Williams sat in his front yard, sipping from a bottle of water as his family helped to empty all their belongings out of the house behind him.

Williams's house, which backs up to the river, was on level ground. Nearly all his family's possessions sat in the front yard. Most of their things had to be thrown out, since the water likely carries sewage and bacteria that would be harmful to keep around, even after a thorough cleaning.

Williams and his family had to evacuate the house once the water reached waist height. They headed down the street, to higher ground at the 7-Eleven on the corner, he said, where they waited nearly two-and-a-half hours for Naples city responders to pick them up.

Then, Williams said, they left them in the Dillard's parking garage up the road at Coastland Center.

"They should have taken us to a shelter," Williams said. Instead, he said, he had to call his son to pick them up from the garage. He left before a few others did -- he worried they may have slept there.

Williams was hurt and angry at the treatment he'd received. "They don't seem to care about this community," he said. "I can fend for myself, but what about the people that can't? That's what gets me. People talk about how lovely Naples is. Lovely Naples. But they don't talk about this section, here."

After Ian, Williams worried more of his neighbors would sell their homes and leave the area, shrinking the last majority-Black neighborhood in Naples even further.

The city of Naples was unable to respond to comment by press time.

Williams' neighbor, Barbara Fuller slowly but surely carted most of what she owned out of her house and stacked things on the front porch in piles.

Holding a waterlogged Bible that let loose a stream of river water every time she gestured with it, she said her house flooded with about a foot of water.

Everything that was on the ground had been destroyed. The Gordon River, which sits in her backyard, swelled and came around the side of her house, eddies swirling through her front yard.

"It was circling around, filling up, just filling up so fast it was just like something out of a horror movie," she said.

She left her car at the parking lot at the mall, then headed home to wait for the storm. When it came through, though, she was shocked. Her daughter said she wanted to come pick her up, but Fuller told her not to put herself in danger -- she would just sit on top of the washer. She laughed.

Eventually, Fuller evacuated. When she returned, she found the storm and the flooding had ruined her cookbooks, her shoes, her clothes, food and more, she said. Even her car had been soaked through.

"Eighty, ninety percent of everything you had is gone," she said. Even a refrigerator she had sitting outside had floated across the road.

But, she pointed out, "I got this!" An avocado had floated onto her porch. From where, she didn't know.

"This is the first time in 20-something years we've ever had this," Fuller said. "A yard full of water."

Admittedly, there used to be more flooding in the area after a big rain, she said, "but this was kind of challenging. All I can do is clean up."

Kate Cimini is an investigative journalist covering Florida. Share your story at (239) 207-9369 or email kcimini@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
River Park, FL
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
Aviation International News

Florida Airports Slowly Return to Normal

As the remnants of now-tropical storm Ian bring rain and winds to the Northeast U.S. following flooding in the mid-Atlantic region, areas in Florida remain devastated from last week’s Category 4 hurricane, which claimed approximately 100 lives and left millions without power. Many airports across the center of the state, from the Gulf Coast where it made landfall to the Atlantic Coast, continued their clean-ups and reopenings, in some cases for humanitarian flights only.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Williams
businessobserverfl.com

Real estate executive’s home flooded by Hurricane Ian

Like millions of other Floridians, Americans and people around the world, Budge Huskey, the CEO of Naples-based Premier Sotheby's International Realty, looked on in disbelief at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Luckily for Huskey, he was more than a thousand miles away, on a business trip in Colorado, but his home on Barefoot Beach, a part of Bonita Springs, was not so fortunate.
NAPLES, FL
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Drinking Water#Bacteria#Water Treatment#Hurricane Ian
Bay News 9

Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs

BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Pepsi
WINKNEWS.com

Millenium Physician Group to open sunday

Millenium Physician Group is set to open this Sunday for patient care after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida. Patients can request a visit as they normally would either by calling their physician’s office or through the patient portal to be provided care by phone or telehealth. The Millenium...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

911 system down in Collier County; how to get help

Calls to 911 in Collier County are not going through. According to the county, the system is down countywide. If you are in the City of Naples and have an emergency, there are three ways to get emergency help. Text 911. Call 239-213-3000. Flag down a public safety vehicle. If...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy