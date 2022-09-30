YAKIMA, Wash. — Starting in January, the state’s minimum wage will increase to 15.74 dollars, which is 1.25 more than now. MAK Daddy Coffee Roasters fears another price hike for customers. It tries to to pay its employees more than minimum wage but may no longer be able to soon, said manager Bridgette Fouts.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO