Six Injured After Massive Wave Slams Miami Beach Boardwalk
Six Miami Beach visitors were injured when a monster wave slammed into the boardwalk in the early hours of Friday morning. According to the NY Post, a shocking video revealed the moments when the wave crashed into Miami Beach’s South Pointe Park boardwalk. The massive wave sent several visitors into the water. It also dragged a couple of them out to sea. It was noted that at least two people went over a railing and into the Government Cut channel. The wave was also so strong that a man swept across the boardwalk.
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco, No. 2 Mater Dei both win setting up huge Trinity League matchup on Oct. 7
This has forced some MaxPreps Top 25 teams to move or cancel games this week. No. 20 Lakeland (Fla.) moved its game against Lake Gibson (Lakeland) to Monday and improved to 4-0 with a 47-14 win. No. 6 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) was scheduled to play Treasure Coast (Port St. Lucie)...
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray Beach
This week, Bounce Sporting Club, one of New York City and Chicago’s top luxury sports lounges, announced it will open its first Florida location inside the 150,000 square-foot food Delray Beach Market in Delray Beach.
Driver shot in face in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, witnesses say
MIAMI – A shooting shook up Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood Sunday night. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near Southwest Eighth Street and 19th Avenue. Witnesses say a driver was stopped at a red light when another driver in a pickup truck pulled up alongside him, shot the victim in the face, and then took off.
LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON
The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street. Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground. Detectives...
Deadly hit and run in Pompano Beach, teen driver arrested
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday, around 7 p.m., near the 600 block of East Atlantic Boulevard. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, a man was crossing the street, not in a crosswalk, when he was hit by a 2021 Mercedes GLE53 AMG. After the impact, witnesses said the driver continued on without stopping to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead. About an hour and a half later, while detectives were on the scene conducting the investigation, the 17-year-old driver returned to the scene and reportedly admitted to the crash. He was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
Woman escapes house fire with dog in Delray Beach, 2 cats perish in fire
A Delray Beach woman escaped a house fire with her dog Saturday evening. Unfortunately her two cats died in the blaze.
Rita Marley to Receive Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Miami
SOUTH FLORIDA – Alferita ‘Rita’ Marley, OD, OJ, LITT, will receive the Jamaica Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Consul General Oliver Mair will present the prestigious honour at the premier performance of the National Dance Theatre Company at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay, Florida.
GETTING MARRIED AT THE ICONIC BREAKERS PALM BEACH
The Breakers Palm Beach is an iconic Florida wedding destination dating back to 1896. Weddings by the Breakers are always a timelessly stylish event, suitable for any couple who wants to share a bit of Floridian-style glamour with their guests. Caroline Scarpinato, Director of Event Sales at The Breakers Palm Beach, shares more about what couples will experience when getting married at this grand property.
Friends mourn Pompano Beach hit-and-run victim
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident in Pompano Beach. A tarp could be seen covering a man’s body on east Atlantic Boulevard for much of Saturday evening. Beside the victim’s remains was a silver sedan. Deputies roped off...
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police
A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show. According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a...
Deputies find parents of boy who turned up at wrong school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – After searching for hours, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found the parents of a 5-year-old boy who showed up at the wrong school on Monday morning in Broward County. A driver dropped off the boy shortly before 9 a.m. at Park Lakes Elementary School in...
Fort Lauderdale officer caught on camera making rough arrest in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Video shows a confrontation between a police officer and a man outside an apartment complex. The confrontation led to a tough takedown, even though the officer was out of his jurisdiction. Patrick McBride was tackled by a Fort Lauderdale Police Officer in Lauderhill. It happened late...
Check out “Artful Minds” at MAD Arts and the second annual Pumpkins & Palm Trees Fall Fest at the LOOP on Fort Lauderdale Beach The post 2 Events Not to Miss appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
West Palm Beach woman charged with stealing teacup Yorkie from pet store
A 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman is facing a grand theft charge after authorities say she stole a puppy valued at $4,500 from a pet store last week. Melissa Strong ran out of Star Pups Inc. in suburban West Palm Beach with an 8-week old female teacup Yorkshire terrier on Thursday after she entered the store and asked to see some small dogs, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. ...
