ORU Postpones Men's Soccer Game After Student-Athlete Dies

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
The Oral Roberts Athletic Department has announced the postponement of the men's soccer home game slated for Saturday, October 1 against St. Thomas.

Due to the devastating loss of men's soccer student-athlete Eugene Quaynor, ORU Athletic administration, men's soccer coaches and Summit League officials have decided to postpone Saturday's Summit League match against St. Thomas.

A new date for the match has not yet been decided and will be announced at a later date.

