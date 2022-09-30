SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A campus supervisor at a Salinas elementary school is a hero after saving two children from a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning.

Celia Zaragoza is a campus supervisor at Alisal Community School. A driver in a van was turning from Del Monte Avenue to Williams Road when he sped up in front of the female student and her sister and swiped the female student's leg, according to school officials.

Paramedics were called by school staff, and the student was sent home with scrapes and a scar. According to school officials, the female student returned to class on Thursday morning.

KION caught up with Zaragoza on her heroic actions on Wednesday morning.

The post Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run appeared first on KION546 .