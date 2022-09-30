ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

WNYT

Albany VegFest returns to the Capital Region

The Albany VegFest was back after a two year hiatus at the Albany Capital Center. It’s hosted by the Capital Region Vegan Network. At the event, people could learn about adopting and maintaining a vegan lifestyle. Andrea Shaye from the Capital Region Vegan Network, had some thoughts to share...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

National Grid donates $50K for Frear Ice Rink repairs

The hockey skating rink at Troy’s Frear Park is getting an upgrade. National Grid presented a $50,000 check to the Troy and Albany hockey association. It serves roughly 400 players and their families, and offers free skating opportunities for kids of the troy boys and girls club.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
CLARENCE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Bob Kovachick says farewell as WNYT chief meteorologist

Today marks Bob Kovachick’s final day as WNYT NewsChannel 13’s chief meteorologist. Bob is retiring, capping an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years of keeping families informed, prepared, and safe. NewsChannel 13 has been celebrating Bob in recent weeks. We’ve been surprising Bob all afternoon. It started...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Washington County to host free booster clinic

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is hosting a Covid booster clinic. It will be held at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue campus in Fort Edward. It is available for anyone older than 18. The clinic is appointment only and you can register online.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
POLITICS
WNYT

300 pumpkins distributed at Albany farmers market season conclusion

300 pumpkins were handed out to celebrate the last day of Albany’s farmer’s market this season in Washington Park. This was the second annual giveaway. It was a collaboration between the business improvement districts. People were able to decorate their pumpkins at a painting station right in the...
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!

In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
RESTAURANTS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT

