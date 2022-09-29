ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

That viral video during Hurricane Ian was real. But whether it showed a shark is debatable

By Nate Chute, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diPRt_0iFwU2up00

A video that went viral on Twitter the day Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida has been confirmed as original footage.

The video went viral when Brad Habuda from Fort Myers tweeted the video Wednesday afternoon. The video has received nearly 13 million views, despite many on the platform question the legitimacy of the video. In 2017, a fake photo of a shark swimming on a highway in Houston, Texas went viral before it was proven to be a hoax.

Another viral moment:Camera goes underwater, then viral as Hurricane Ian floods Fort Myers Beach

But Habuda did not film the moment. And the person he credited in a follow-up tweet, Ed Bell, didn't either. According to Storyful, a media newswire used by the USA TODAY Network, Dominic Cameratta filmed the video from his property in the Devonwood community.

Video filmed in Fort Myers before Hurricane Ian made landfall

The back of Cameratta’s house faces a small lake about half a mile east of Hendry Creek, a tributary that empties into Estero Bay and that also rises and fall with the tides.

He provided Storyful with the original video, which contained metadata specifying the video was filmed at 8:04 a.m. Wednesday.

'Fort Myers Beach is gone.' Waterfront workers recount Hurricane Ian devastation

While the video is real, whether or not a shark was caught on camera remains unclear.

Storyful says they spoke with a spokesperson for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who said staff were “unable to identify the animal.”

Rick Bartleson, a marine scientist at the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation (SCCF), told the organization based on the shape of its dorsal fin, he was doubtful that the animal was either a shark or sawfish.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Entertainment
Fort Myers, FL
Lifestyle
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
State
Texas State
Fort Myers, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian

A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
People

Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours

"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bell
wiproud.com

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Viral Video#Swimming#Hurricane Ian#The Usa Today Network#Devonwood#Cameratta
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Hurricane Ian evacuees on leaving home in hard-hit Fort Myers

Millions of Floridians were urged to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian approached. Many Fort Myers families are now taking shelter in Palm Beach County. “This is a Katrina for Florida, it’s really bad,” said Missy Sedgwick. Missy and her husband evacuated to Royal Palm Beach but checked...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
News4Jax.com

Video shows devastating destruction in Fort Myers Beach after Ian’s wrath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Devastating footage has surfaced as residents of Fort Myers Beach assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian. Fort Myers Beach is effectively gone — many areas have been leveled. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
kiss951.com

Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian

The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
FLORIDA STATE
The News-Press

The News-Press

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy