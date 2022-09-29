ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Exploring Idaho's wine offerings on two wheels and four

By Mary Earl
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJrFz_0iFwTvyO00

Merging wine tasting and bike riding on a sunny fall day without fear of motor vehicles sounded like heaven. And it was.

I was exploring the Boise River Greenbelt. This tree-lined trail follows the Boise River as it winds through the heart of the city (a dream on Clear Creek Trail!)

There are plenty of fishing spots, picnickers, kayakers, walkers, runners, bicyclists and skaters taking advantage of the many riverside parks that are connected to this urban trail. A few of Idaho’s 90+ wineries and breweries can be found alongside this trail and the Sunnyslope Wine Trail. And so began my new wine adventure — biking the 25-mile-long Boise River Greenbelt.

Approved in 2007, the Snake River Valley AVA (which includes a small part of Oregon), is located at the same latitude as Umpqua Valley but has a more extreme diurnal temperature variation because of the higher elevation. And like Oregon, Snake River Valley on the label must have at least 85% of that AVA’s grapes.

The Snake River Valley AVA (SRV) includes the urban core of Boise. Both in the burgeoning capital city and surrounding communities, wineries and tasting rooms are easily accessible by bike.

Such as the fairly new Rolling Hills Vineyard’s tasting room in Garden City. While getting my bearings under the shade of a tree, I looked up to spot a small planting of grape vines and a sign that said 'Tasting Room."

In 2016, Lori and Mark Pasculli purchased a neglected vineyard of Cab Franc and revitalized it in a sustainable way. As a result, this vineyard is now producing an award-winning wine for this family’s wine business.

The flight choice of four wines from a lineup of 11 was hard. I chose a Riesling, Sangiovese, the award-winning estate Cab Franc and Petit Verdot. They were all award-winning in my estimation.

Telaya Wine Co. is a husband- and wife-owned business that overlooks the Boise River Greenbelt in Garden City. The patio offers a dog-friendly gathering place for customers to bike in and bring in snacks to enjoy with a tasting flight. So I biked on in.

I chose the blind-tasting flight. This is where I tested my knowledge by guessing which of the current release wines were poured into four glasses in front of me. The four wines poured were a white blend of SRV Viognier and Verdejo, SRV Syrah, Yakima Valley Boushey Vineyard Cab Franc and Yakima Cab. I should have studied harder; I was 0 for 4 but the wines were great even if I didn’t get it right. It’s a delightful way to spend an afternoon.

In 2018, Par Terre Winery was founded by two former ballet dancers with a passion for wine. Par Terre, a dance term meaning "on the ground," creates wines handcrafted in small lots from the Snake River Valley.

A tasting flight consisted of a very pale pink Rosé, a blend of Syrah and Merlot, that reminded me of a Provence Rosé. I also tasted the very fragrant Viognier, a Merlot and my favorite, En L’air Red, a blend of Merlot, Cab Franc and Cab.

They also have a pilot program for their sparkling Rosé bottles. When returned, these bottles are sanitized, labels removed and refilled. A petit assemblé to reducing landfills.

When I first researched Boise wineries, Potter Winery was not high on my “must try” list. Because its claim to fame was a jalapeño wine in addition to the usual winery suspects.

Von Potter is an entirely a self-taught winemaker. In 2008, with an abundance of homegrown grapes, he began his foray into winemaking. On his first attempt, Potter admits that he did everything wrong, but some things must have been right as he took first place at the county fair. And that happened again the next year.

In 2012, an amazing winery opened one with heart and soul and a little bit of heat and smoke: Potter Winery. The first flight included The Reveler Rose, The Minx Cab, The 19th Tempranillo (honoring the 19th Amendment ratified in 1920 guaranteeing women the right to vote) and The Red, a blend of Merlot and Syrah, all delightful and very well made.

And for the curious and adventuresome, the second flight includes four wines made with jalapeño peppers. Jalapeño Wine Lemonade, Original Jalapeño Wine, Chipotle Jalapeño Wine and Giggle Juice, a sparkling jalapeño wine lemonade that is refreshing in a sweet and spicy way with a little bit of tickle on the finish. I was hooked on the Giggle Juice.

Potter packaging is also innovative with cans, pouches and traditional bottles. An easy carry pouch with a spout is 1.5 liters of take-almost-anywhere wine to open and enjoy over a couple of weeks.

Near Caldwell is the Sunnyslope Wine Trail also in the Snake River Valley AVA. The acres of vineyards surrounding the Sunnyslope Wine Trail contain a handful of the state’s oldest wineries and a cluster of fledgling wineries. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a wine tasting but not in tandem with a bicycle.

Sawtooth Winery is one of the oldest wineries in Idaho, founded in 1987. Back then it was known as Pintler Cellars. Owner Brad Pintler established vineyards in the Snake River Valley. About 10 years later, Pintler Cellars was sold to Corus Brands, a wine company that also owned Columbia Winery and Ste. Chapelle.

Renamed Sawtooth Winery, it sold again to Constellation Brands and then to Precept Brands. With the 70-acre Sawtooth Estate Vineyard and the 400-acre Skyline Vineyard (the largest vineyard in Idaho), it’s the most significant grape grower in Idaho. As a result, Sawtooth Winery sells the surplus to other Idaho wineries. This award-winning winery has a wide range of wines to choose from.

Hat Ranch Winery is just down the road at the intersection of Plum and Pear Roads. Established in 2011 by Tim Harless, his first wines brought gold and silver medals in a regional competition.

In 2014, Vale Wine Company was added. Both brands are available at the Hat Ranch Winery. Since it was a Monday, there were quite a few wines left from the weekend. So I availed myself of this splendid opportunity.

The gold medal Vale Rose is a delicious blend of Malbec and Merlot. The Hat Ranch Hat Trick Red also earned a gold for this blend of Cab, Malbec and Merlot. Another favorite was the Vale Syrah that was co-fermented with 6% Viognier, a traditional northern Rhone winemaking technique. The Hat Ranch Petit Verdot was redolent with black fruits, herbs and smooth tannins.

It’s a good thing I drove (and spat) that day. Lugging bottles of wine in a backpack on a bicycle is one wine adventure I will pass up.

Cheers to Idaho wines and trails!

Mary Earl has been educating Kitsap wine lovers for a couple of decades, is a longtime member of the West Sound Brew Club and can pair a beer or wine dinner in a flash. She volunteers for the Clear Creek Trail and is a longtime supporter of Silverdale.

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho

The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor

IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Witches ring in the season with spooky spectacle on Boise River

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds flocked to Barber Park to ring in the spooky season Sunday, as witches floated down the Boise River on paddleboards. The "Witches on the Water" float kicked off at Barber Park Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon and ended at Ann Morrison Park. It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project

The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
ISLAND PARK, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#New Wine#Oregon Wine#Ros Wine#Wine Club#Food Drink#Beverages#Travel Destinations#Ava#Rolling Hills Vineyard
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Two men, going by the names of E.B. Damon and Tony Slack, were arrested in Idaho Falls on Sept. 30, 1922, and charged with criminal syndicalism. Each man was held in the Bonneville County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities said they had found a quantity of literature promoting the Industrial Workers of the World, as well as organization blanks and printed instructions relative to organizing. Organized in Chicago in 1905, the “Wobblies” contended that all workers should be united as a social class to supplant capitalism and wage labor with industrial democracy. They achieved many of their short-term goals in the 1910s and 1920s, particularly in the American West, but were regarded as too radical and inclined toward anarchism, which put them in conflict with other labor groups such as the American Federation of Labor. Membership declined due to government crackdowns on socialist groups during the first Red Scare. While being bound over to District Court, Damon and Slack freely admitted their membership and told the judge they had been sent to the state to find new members.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
105.5 The Fan

Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KIDO Talk Radio

Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]

Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
RENO, NV
103.5 KISSFM

Men Aren’t Going To Like How Boise Women REALLY Feel About Them

Hey guys. Do you find yourself walking around thinking "All these women in Boise love me. I must be so irresistible!"? Yeah, about that. We're all about people feeling confident and all that, but we've gotta bring it back down to Earth: Women in Boise are absolutely not here for the selection of men they've been presented with.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
IDAHO STATE
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy