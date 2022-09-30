Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,229 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of October 2. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
morristowngreen.com
Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown
UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case
WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
Circular house in N.J. neighborhood is unique. So was the flying daredevil who built it.
About the only odd thing in what is a very ordinary-looking neighborhood in Totowa is the gleaming white house with the wrap-around porch on Lincoln Avenue. The house is a circle among the squares and rectangles squares that stand side-by-side in this neatly-trimmed suburb of Paterson, a block from a lazy stretch of the Passaic River just above the Great Falls.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on October 1 in the area of Diamond Spring Road and Morris Avenue, police said. Once police arrived on scene, the...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
News 12
Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Police say they’ve arrested a Bergen County man on stalking-related charges. They say a search warrant was issued by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office cybercrimes unit pertaining to Daniel Pfeiffer. Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of...
Gelato Shop Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Juice Bar
A gelato shop will be moving into the space formerly occupied by a juice bar in Bergen County. Signage for Gelato Di Nonna is hanging at 37 E Ridgewood Ave., previously home to Wild and Hearty, as first reported by BoozyBurbs. No further details have been released. Wild and Hearty...
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
Third vehicle at fault in Wildwood crash with golf cart, attorney claims
A Union County man charged in a crash that critically injured a man during an unsanctioned car rally last month was released from jail Monday. Eryk Wnek, 22, of Linden, is charged with aggravated assault and assault by auto in the crash that happened around 9:25 Sept. 24, as part of the H2Oi car rally that was attributed to several crashes.
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice.
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
jerseydigs.com
Construction Continues as 55 Union Rises in Newark’s Ironbound
A two-block development that is by far the largest project in a mostly low-rise Newark neighborhood is beginning to take shape following several years of controversy over the size of the complex. Construction work is humming along nicely at 55 Union, a major revitalization being undertaken by J&L Companies. The...
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Interstate 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
Popular Peruvian Restaurant Opens Another North Jersey Location
A popular North Jersey Peruvian restaurant chain has opened yet another location. The Lomo Truck's fourth location is now open on River Drive in Garfield. The restaurant has other locations in Woodland Park, Passaic and Jersey City. The eatery offers a variety of lomo — which translates to tenderloin —...
