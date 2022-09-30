ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,229 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of October 2. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Power outage hits Morris Township, Morristown

UPDATE: Residents says their power was restored around 10:36 pm on Sunday. A JCP&L spokesperson blames the outages on “an animal coming in contact with our equipment.” About 2,400 customers were affected, according to the utility. Nearly 2,100 customers in Morris Township and Morristown lost electricity on Sunday...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on October 1 in the area of Diamond Spring Road and Morris Avenue, police said. Once police arrived on scene, the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking

Police say they’ve arrested a Bergen County man on stalking-related charges. They say a search warrant was issued by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office cybercrimes unit pertaining to Daniel Pfeiffer. Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing

A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Construction Continues as 55 Union Rises in Newark’s Ironbound

A two-block development that is by far the largest project in a mostly low-rise Newark neighborhood is beginning to take shape following several years of controversy over the size of the complex. Construction work is humming along nicely at 55 Union, a major revitalization being undertaken by J&L Companies. The...
NEWARK, NJ

