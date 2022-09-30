Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Arroyo advocates call for his reinstatement during important redistricting process
After being stripped of his leadership positions on the City Council, Arroyo advocates for a new district map of Boston and finds supporters. Supporters of Councilor Ricardo Arroyo called for his reinstatement to the redistricting committee during a Boston City Council meeting Thursday. Arroyo was formerly the chair of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: New Italian Bakery & Café Hopes To Open In Tewksbury This Year; Prospective Pot Shop Owners Near Wilmington Line Offers Transparency
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tewksbury Carnation is quickly becoming Tewksbury’s premier online...
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
WCVB
Topsfield Fair GM on 204th year of iconic North Shore event
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Jim O'Brien, general manager for the Topsfield Fair, talks about the annual event, and what visitors can expect this year. "This year we have a new scanning system at our gates, so our gates are going to be a little more efficient," O'Brien told WCVB. "We...
WCVB
Do you know what famous American was born on Adams Street?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Adams Street runs nearly seven miles through Quincy, Milton and Dorchester. The street is packed with history — from the 18th-century estate of President John Adams on one end to Meeting House Hill and the First Parish Church of Dorchester, founded in 1631, on the other. In between are the grand estates of Milton and the vibrant neighborhood enclaves of Dorchester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
WCVB
Massachusetts exoneree Sean Ellis speaks to Wrongful Conviction Day rally
BOSTON — Sean Ellis, the Massachusetts exoneree who spent more than two decades in prison for the killing of a Boston police officer before that conviction was overturned, spoke Sunday to a rally and march marking Wrongful Conviction Day. The group, organized by the New England Innocence Project, gathered...
bostononbudget.com
Boston Fall Festivals 2022: Fun Activities, Festival Events and Things to Do Near You
Many family-friendly festivities take place in Boston throughout the fall harvest season. There is no better way to experience the season than to take part in a few Fall festivals in Boston. Best of Boston Fall Festivals 2022. So, if you have been searching for, “Fall Activities near me”? Because...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
WCVB
Test your Boston history knowledge! In the early 1900s, what neighborhood did many African Americans settle in?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Happy “History Quiz Friday!” For this quiz, we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street wherethree U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses!
WCVB
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
wgbh.org
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston
BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
hot969boston.com
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
whdh.com
Car drives into restaurant in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
Comments / 0