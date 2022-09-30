Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
WCVB
Boston police identify man shot, killed in Roxbury last week
A man who was shot and killed in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood last week has been identified. First responders were called to 625 Shawmut Ave. in the city's Roxbury neighborhood at about 6:05 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person shot. Responding officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston,...
whdh.com
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury near youth football practice
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened feet from a youth football practice. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WCVB
Woman, 77, recovering after violent robbery attempt in South End
BOSTON — A 77-year-old woman is recovering after being punched and pushed to the ground during a robbery attempt last month in Boston’s South End. The victim, who didn’t want her identity shared, said she was sitting in the Southwest Corridor Park in the Rose Garden with a friend when a person punched her, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a scalpel.
ABC6.com
Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC6.com
Woman shot while stopped at traffic light in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Providence Sunday night. Providence police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. No further information was released.
whdh.com
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
WCVB
One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man dead, five others seriously injured after being ejected in Route 95 crash
One of the victims in Sunday morning’s crash on Route 95 has died from his injuries after being transported to Boston Medical Center. According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, the deceased is identified as 23-year-old Henry Augustin of Somerville. Augustin and five other men were occupants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Kayaker's body recovered after extensive search at Chelmsford lake, police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — The body of a kayaker has been recovered after an extensive search Monday afternoon at a lake in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, police said. Chelmsford police and fire responded to Freeman Lake at about 12:22 p.m. after receiving witness reports of a kayaker in distress on the a lake.
whdh.com
Suspect in custody in connection with South Boston stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after a Saturday morning stabbing in South Boston. One person was stabbed at 320 Old Colony Ave. at around 8:30 a.m. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
whdh.com
Juvenile killed, another hospitalized after motor vehicle crash involving dirt bike in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager was killed and another seriously injured after an accident between a pickup truck and a dirt bike in Hudson. Hudson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 45 Wason Road around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an accident between a woman in a pickup and a teen on a dirt bike, which had another teen as a passenger.
WCVB
Teenager dies after crash involving dirt bike, pickup in Hudson, New Hampshire
Hudson, New Hampshire, police said a teenager has died after a collision with a pickup truck on his dirt bike. Police responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and Kawasaki dirt bike around 12:15 p.m. Sunday on Wason Road, officials said. A 15-year-old male was driving the dirt bike...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
liveboston617.org
Booking Photo and Report: Officers Recover a Firearm After Shots Fired Call in Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Quincy man dead, 33-year-old Brockton woman arrested, two seriously injured, in highway crash
One person has died, and another arrested after a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 93 south, prior to Exit 12, in Dorchester for an incident involving three vehicles. The operator of one of the cars was fatally struck by another vehicle after he exited his own car and was on foot on the highway.
Man shot to death in Roxbury; Boston police seek info from public
BOSTON - A man was shot to death in Roxbury Thursday evening, Boston police said.Offers responded to the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. just after 6 p.m., where police said they found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.No other information was immediately released. Boston police are asking the public to share any information they might have by calling (617) 343-4470, or by texting TIP to CRIME (27463) to report anonymously.
WCVB
Massachusetts man accused of killing his mother is dead after apparent suicide in cell
TRURO, Mass. — A Massachusetts man arrested Friday night, and charged with murder in the death of his mother, died of an apparent suicide in his cell on Sunday, officials said. Adam Howe, 34, was facing murder charges in the death of Susan Howe, his mother. A source confirmed...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island Police investigating incident involving 24-year-old man who suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound
Police in Rhode Island are investigating after responding to a discharge of a firearm that resulted in injuries. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cumberland Police Department responded to 2500 block of Mendon Road for the report of a 24-year-old male resident who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police...
Police investigating after two-car collision causes $2,000 honey spill in Holbrook
Although everyone on the scene of a two-car collision in Holbrook escaped without major blood spill, the same could not be said for the plethora of honey jars present. According to the Holbrook Police Department, nearly $2000-worth of honey was spilled in the incident on Saturday. According to police, a...
Man dies days after being accused of killing mother in Truro
NEW BEDFORD -- A man suspected of killing his mother has died, the Bristol County Sheriff confirmed to WBZ-TV I-Team Sunday night. Adam Howe was arrested Friday in Truro. According to the sheriff, Howe suffered a medical emergency while in his cell at Ashe Street Jail in New Bedford. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police initially responded to a Truro home around 9:30 p.m. Friday for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check. Officers found a burning body in the front yard, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. Howe was arrested after police called in a SWAT team. According to the D.A., Howe spent Friday night in a hospital before being turned over to police custody on Saturday morning while they attempted to find a spot for him at a state-run facility. He was expected to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Fiery crash on Mass. Pike in Newton caused by wrong-way driver, police say
A fiery crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton early Saturday was allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver who is now facing charges, WCVB reported. Authorities received a call shortly after 3 a.m. of a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 90. The vehicle was going west on the eastbound side of the highway when it crashed into the tractor-trailer in the left lane, Massachusetts State Police told MassLive.
Comments / 2