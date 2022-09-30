Christian McCaffrey misses 2nd straight practice, Laviska Shenault downgraded for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers released their second injury report of the week and have some injury concerns. Running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second practice in a row, two players were added to the injury report and one was downgraded.

The details of the Panthers’ second injury report of the week are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

Did not participate

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), DE Marquis Haynes Sr (knee)

McCaffrey missed for the second straight day, but there is optimism that he will still be able to play on Sunday.

Shenault’s injury is more concerning. He was downgraded after getting limited work on Wednesday.

Haynes was a new addition to to the injury report.

Limited participation

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (ankle), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles), S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

Luvu was a new addition to the injury report. Everyone else was limited for the second day in a row.

Full participation

CB Jaycee Horn (calf)

Horn was upgraded after being limited on Wednesday.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

WR A.J. Green (knee)

DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)

LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Limited participation