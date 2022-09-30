ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Christian McCaffrey misses 2nd straight practice, Laviska Shenault downgraded for Panthers

 5 days ago
The Carolina Panthers released their second injury report of the week and have some injury concerns. Running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second practice in a row, two players were added to the injury report and one was downgraded.

The details of the Panthers’ second injury report of the week are below.

Did not participate

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), DE Marquis Haynes Sr (knee)

McCaffrey missed for the second straight day, but there is optimism that he will still be able to play on Sunday.

Shenault’s injury is more concerning. He was downgraded after getting limited work on Wednesday.

Haynes was a new addition to to the injury report.

Limited participation

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (ankle), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles), S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

Luvu was a new addition to the injury report. Everyone else was limited for the second day in a row.

Full participation

CB Jaycee Horn (calf)

Horn was upgraded after being limited on Wednesday.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

  • WR A.J. Green (knee)
  • DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)
  • LB Zeke Turner (ankle)
  • DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Limited participation

  • OL Rodney Hudson (knee)
  • OL Justin Pugh (elbow)
  • LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)
  • RB James Conner (knee)
  • WR Greg Dortch (back)
  • WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)
  • K Matt Prater (right hip)

We're just four games into the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers already might be souring on their Baker Mayfield experiment. Following Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one in which his offense looked as broken as ever, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium for a somber press conference. He was asked if Mayfield, who struggled mightily throughout the outing, was in danger of being benched.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

