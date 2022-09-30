‘Jackets, Wolverines go 1-2 at Hibbing Rotary Invite

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls are setting themselves up for a good post season.

The Bluejackets took on Rock Ridge, North Shore and Proctor at the Hibbing Rotary Meet Thursday at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course, and Hibbing came away with first place, scoring 68 points, compared to 107 for the Wolverines.

North Shore had 113 for third, Bemidji was fourth at 123 and Proctor placed fifth with 136.

Rounding out the field were Cloquet 199, Carlton/Wrenshall 221, Hermantown 261, International Falls 287, Moose Lake-Willow River/Barnum 289, Marshall 309, Superior 312, Duluth Denfeld 313, Crosby-Ironton 354, Mountain Iron-Buhl 372, Grand Rapids 382, East Central 409, North Branch 512 and Esko 554.

It was a good day for the Bluejackets.

“Our top six girls all set a season’s best so far,” Hibbing coach James Plese said. “That’s a great day for us. One through seven we ran well.”

Mileena Sullivan led the way for Hibbing finishing third with a 19:41.2, followed by Avery Kukowski in 13th (20:26.50), Gianna Figueroa 15th (20:34.8), Jorie Anderson 18th (20:43.9) and Hannah Farnsworth 20th (20:47.3).

Abigail Theien was 30th in 21:14.9; Jocelyn Strukel 37th (21:26.5)

Mia Hoffman of Bemidji was the winner with a time of 18:58.1. She was followed across the finish line by Maija Lamppa in 19:14.1.

Sullivan raced past Liz Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl to get that third spot.

“I feel accomplished when I run with her,” Sullivan said. “She is the person I always run with. If I lose to her it’s, ‘Shoot. I’ve got to go catch her.’ She and I are running buddies. We’ll do some talking here and there when we’re running.

“We tell ourselves we’ve got to go, but we always go together. If one of us goes separate, the other knows it’s time to go.”

This time it was Nelson who had the early advantage, but Sullivan out-sprinted her at the end.

“I thought I wasn’t going to catch her,” Sullivan said. “I told myself I could do it, and I did. I felt like I was going to die. It hurt bad, but she was right there. I knew I could catch her.”

Nelson, who ran a time of 19:42.2, likes having the competition.

“It was fun because I like having a little bit of competition,” Nelson said. “It makes it more scary. I wouldn’t go as hard if there wasn’t anybody with me. It’s good to run with faster people because it gets you running faster, or you wouldn’t push yourself.

“In the end, I didn’t think I had enough. I saw her far behind me. In the last 400-meters, there was some distance, but she caught right up. This will help me in the next meet. If somebody is there, I’ll get going.”

Lamppa wasn’t quite sure what to expect from the Lumberjack runner.

“I didn’t know any Bemidji girls were that fast,” Lamppa said. “I thought Mileena was going to be in front, and Liz, too. I didn’t expect her at all. It tried to catch her at the end, but she was going way too fast.”

Lamppa did keep looking over her shoulder for Sullivan and Nelson, but she never saw them.

“I checked three times, and they kept going farther and farther behind, which made me happy,” Lamppa said. “I had to keep pushing so they didn’t pass me.”

The meet wasn’t without some drama.

A hailstorm swept through right in the middle of the girls race, and it affected Lamppa a little bit.

“I couldn’t see because it was going in my eyes,” Lamppa said. “I had to close my eyes, but it wasn’t too bad.”

Other Rock Ridge finishers included Nora Stark in 12th (20:22.3); Alexis Lamppa 23rd (20:54.9); Miia Johnson 29th (21:11.5); Brynley Heisel 49th (21:53.9); Emma Lamppa 61st (22.24.9) and Addy Papin 64th (22:30.8).

Kate Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl was 14th in 20:30.5, followed by Ginny Moe in 119th (25:28.7); Olivia Johnson 129th (26:57.2); and Colie Otto 132nd (28:07.3).

Chloe Green of Mesabi East was 19th (20:44.1); Hannah Plese was 135th (28:30.5)

Olivia Pascuzzi of Chisholm was 21st (20:51.3); Elizabeth Niemi was 79th (23:09.1) and Destiny Schmitz was 45th (21:51.1).

Jillian Sajdak of South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods was 125th in 26:33.1.