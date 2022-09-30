Read full article on original website
More than bodies: Lake Mead gives up a 12 million year discovery
Dead bodies and sunken boats have been found in shrinking Lake Mead. Now the Nevada reservoir has yielded volcanic ash deposited 12 million years ago. What the drought is teaching us about the earth.
A hiker went to find help for his girlfriend. He was later found dead near a California trail
A hiker who vanished while trying to find help for his girlfriend on a sweltering Southern California day was found dead Thursday, authorities said. The search for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, ended Thursday morning after his body was found near a trail near Santa Barbara, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said. No...
Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year
A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday. Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Polygamous group leader charged after young girls found in enclosed trailer in Arizona
A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings.
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Body of Woman Found Inside Suitcase Dumped in the Desert Identified
The victim's head and knee were seen poking out of the suitcase.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
Utah Woman Gets Rag-Dolled By Bison At It In Yellowstone National Park
It’s not like I want to see anyone get hurt, but can these folks please start helping themselves?. If you stay out of harms way, nothing can harm you… it’s that simple. So in other words, start away from this 1,000-plus pound, pissed off bison, which will certainly harm you if you get close enough.
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
Colorado man urges hikers to be prepared after finding body on 14er
A Colorado man who discovered the body of a missing hiker on Longs Peak Saturday says he wants others to know how hard search-and-rescue crews worked to bring the person home and hopes others are reminded that you can never be too prepared when it comes to climbing Colorado's 14ers. "It's just heavy. I feel for the family and friends and the other people in our climbing community that are spooked by this," said Glenn Carlson.Carlson, a Colorado native, had been preparing to climb the Keyhole route on Longs Peak with his friends for more than a month.The Keyhole is...
Pilot seen flying at boats in reservoir before crash
A pilot is being described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir. After a CBS News Colorado report highlighted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office's request for images of the flight before the crash several people started turning over their images and videos to investigators. One photographer, Stephanie Stamos, said she witnessed the erratic flying while trying to photograph a client's senior photos at the picturesque reservoir. "I was up at Horsetooth doing a photo shoot for a high school senior," Stamos said. "All of a sudden I see this plane...
Idaho fire destroys 26 condos overnight
An overnight fire destroyed 26 homes at a condominium building in Ketchum, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were reported, but the city put out an appeal for assistance for those displaced by the blaze. The fire at the Limelight Condominiums was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ensured no...
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera
TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
North Dakota family is 'devastated' and fundraising for a lawyer after they say police killed their pet raccoon that was sought in a local rabies scare
Scott Winkelman, the Division Chief of Game and Fish Enforcement, told The Bismarck Tribune that the owner tried to evade authorities.
Arizona nurses, driver killed in Colorado after Jeep falls off cliff during off-roading tour
Two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed Monday while in the Colorado mountains for a getaway when their vehicle went off a cliff during an off-roading tour, according to reports. Diana Robles, 28, and her aunt, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60 were killed along with their driver Don Fehd, 72, when...
LOOK: Gruesome Photo Shows Whitetail Buck That Speared Itself Trying to Jump a Cemetery Fence
When animals like a whitetail buck come into areas they are not familiar with in life, then things can go really wrong. For a case in point, take a look at our photo right here. A whitetail buck ends up spearing itself. How did this happen? The buck was reportedly trying to jump a cemetery fence. As you can see, tragically it did not happen. The buck’s intestines can be seen in this photo. Sometimes, these viral photos will reflect what can happen in nature.
