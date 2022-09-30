Read full article on original website
Related
My baby nearly died after life-saver nurse spotted ‘something strange’ in her scan picture
PREGNANCY is a rollercoaster - with baby scans being up there with one of the most emotional parts of carrying a child. But one mum will never forget the 20-week scan she had with her little girl. Natalie Robinson wasn’t initially concerned when a nurse struggled to take clear pictures...
Girl, 2, dies as man arrested and her heartbroken dad pays tribute to ‘my life, my earth and my idol’
THE heartbroken dad of a two-year-old girl who died in "the most horrific circumstances" has paid tribute to his "beautiful little angel". James Chappell has told how little Maya Louise, who passed away after being critically injured in an incident in Durham, was his "life, earth and idol". A man...
Fury as Wife Banned From Mom-in-Law's Wedding Shows Up and Causes a 'Scene'
The woman asked the if she was in the wrong after her outburst at the wedding at which she called her husband a "liar and manipulator."
Man horrified after wife becomes 'baby obsessed'
Having a child should be a couple’s unified decision and not the opinion of just one of the parents. Since a child is a great responsibility for the parents and can bring about a lot of change in their relationship and life, both parents must be willing to have a baby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman praised after secretly giving cheating son’s dog back to his ex-wife
While lots of mums will wholeheartedly swear that their sons can do no wrong, one mum taught her son a valuable lesson about adultery by giving away his beloved pooch. Her son – who has been given the pseudonym 'Carlos' - has now moved back home after the breakdown of his marriage. She explains he got married when he was 20 and his ex-wife had a daughter, three, from a previous relationship who she still considers to be her grandchild.
Former mother-in-law rehomes couple's beloved dog without asking
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my husband and I got a dog together, we were both so in love... with the dog. We had only been married for a month, but we thought we might start a family soon. So we got a little rescue dog first, to help us practice taking care of something together. And she was the perfect dog: affectionate, playful, and always happy. We loved her so much.
Woman Worried Boyfriend Is Trying to Scam Her Out of $5,000 for Surgery for Son She’s Never Met
On Reddit, a woman is concerned that her boyfriend is scamming her after he requested a hefty loan to supposedly help cover his child's medical expenses. The woman and her boyfriend have only been dating for three months. He is a single dad of two boys, neither of whom she has met yet.
Slate
My Husband’s Family Keeps Telling Everyone They Bought Us a House. They’re Lying.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I recently bought our first joint home and his granddad kindly gave him $15,000 toward the downpayment. The remainder of the downpayment ($85,000) was funded by the sale of my condo which I saved for, purchased, and renovated extensively throughout my 20s before I even met my husband. The rest of the house purchase was covered by a mortgage. My problem is twofold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Day My Little Sister Drank Gasoline and Daddy Blamed Us
Daddy took the jug inside to the kitchen sink to wash off the grease. I sat in the living room with everyone else. After Daddy finished cleaning his hands, he set the jug, which still had two inches of fuel, on the floor right beside the water jugs. He walked into the living room and took his seat.“I fixed it,” he said waiting for us to acknowledge and congratulate him on his mechanical prowess. In reality, all he had done was remove the breather and pour gas down the carburetor, but in his mind, it was a feat to be...
New Mom Not Giving Baby Shower Gift Dupes to Pregnant Sister Splits Views
Several Mumsnet users backed the woman, noting "those gifts were for you...and your baby," while others accused her of being "selfish."
Woman who texted 'late dad' gets reply on his fourth death anniversary
Chastity Patterson, 23, from Arkansas, used to text her father, Jason Ligons, who died in a car accident four years ago, every day on his old phone number. The night before his fourth death anniversary, she texted her father “Hey Dad. It's ME. Tomorrow is going to be a tough day again.” She was amazed at what happened next.
Woman 'Gutted' by Partner Attending Wedding Abroad Without Her Splits Views
"No, you're not entitled to a free holiday," commented one Mumsnet user.
Bride Wears Cheap Black Wedding Dress to Annoy Manipulative In-Laws: ‘Petty Revenge’
One woman's "happy marriage" imploded, and in hindsight, she should have noticed a few red flags. Sharing her story on Reddit, the career-focused woman revealed her toxic former in-laws once tried to derail her from getting a promotion at work while she was busy wedding planning, all so her big day would be "done their way."
Internet Stunned by Denmark's Custom for Sleeping Babies: 'We'd Go to Jail'
A mother shared in a viral video explaining that the Danish practice of having babies sleep outside in their strollers is not only the cultural norm but recommended by midwives and baby nurses. Posted by TikTok user @annieineventyrland, the video amassed more than 12 million views as she discussed the...
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
Mom Backed for Leaving Her Nephew 'Stranded' After He Damaged Her TV
The woman told Mumsnet she would no longer be helping out with child care, after her sister refused to apologize for the 9-year-old boy's mishap.
KIDS・
I want to use the same name for two of my kids, they’re a boy and girl so it might seem odd but it’s the only one I like
A MUM was desperate to use her favourite name for her baby girl but wasn't sure if she could after using an adapted version on her older son. The mother absolutely adored the name Aurora and always intended to use the name and the nickname Rory for her daughter. But...
KIDS・
I secretly contacted my father – now my mother refuses to speak to me
I am 36 years old. I hadn’t seen my father since I was five, but at the age of 25, after a particularly difficult crisis and lack of support from my mother and stepfather, I sought him out. The subsequent years, with regular contact, felt nourishing. I had to...
Woman Who 'Ditched' Grandchild's Birth for Wedding Backed Online: 'Selfish'
"A wedding is not just a party," one commenter assured. "It's a once in a lifetime event."
Someecards
Woman asks if she's wrong to convince partner to go 'no contact' with his toddler.
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for suggesting my partner goes NC (no contact) with his son for 6 months?. Bit of background: my partner knocked up his ex-girlfriend when they were 17/18, she chose to keep the child and simultaneously broke up with him. This destroyed him because he never wanted to be a dad and made the breakup sting more.
Comments / 0