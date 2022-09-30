Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Man admits to killing mother, putting body in sewer, authorities say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a man is facing a murder charge in the death of his mother. WTVG reports that 31-year-old Travis J. Lewton is accused of choking his mother in a deadly attack after she returned home from work. According to court records, Lewton...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An aide to Congressman Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) is charged with Insurance Fraud, according to arrest records. Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury indictment. A copy of that indictment that details specifics of the charge is not immediately available...
WALA-TV FOX10
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Hurricane Ian devastated Florida, American Red Cross national spokesperson Sherri McKinney was already stationed in Orlando ready to respond and to send help to the families who were left with nothing. “Quite frankly we’ve heard over and over again how it looks like a warzone...
WALA-TV FOX10
Wildfires big concern for Alabama firefighters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have not seen any substantial rain in weeks. That’s creating concern over wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission says dozens of fires have burned hundreds of acres over the last week. A control burned left unattended is what caused a fire in Lee County Saturday,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen girl’s vital medication refill denied at first under Arizona’s abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. Emma Thompson, 14, has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, which has kept her in...
