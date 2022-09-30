ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

NE Ohio locals in Florida give glimpse into Hurricane Ian’s devastation

By Roosevelt Leftwich
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zbbpr_0iFwQgng00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – When you try to call the Fort Myers area, land line service is gone and cell service is sketchy at best. If you are able to get through, the call could sound very bad.

“We were in the closet, in our safe space trying to wind up that weather radio and hoping to get some information on high tides, low tides, if the storm had passed,” said FOX 8 web executive producer Talia Naquin.

Naquin lives in Cape Coral, Florida, which was right in the path of Hurricane Ian . She sent video before the power, water and internet went out.

Photos & video: The path of Ian’s destruction

In an interrupted phone call Thursday, she described what happened to her home.

“We have a big tree in our backyard, that parts done, but the storm ripped the lanai off the house, took a lot of chunks of roof with it,” she said.

Naquin is doing okay, considering that she along with more than two million other Floridians didn’t have power Thursday afternoon.

The damage is severe not only from the high winds but the storm surge and flooding that followed. Reports are that, at one time, the water in downtown Fort Myers was as high as five to six feet.

Former Orange resident Bailey Schleifer lives and works in Fort Myers. He says when he heard about what was coming, he packed up and went to stay with relatives who are further inland.

He says his apartment is on the first floor about a mile and a half from the water, so he’s not sure what he’ll find when he can go home.

‘We are devastated’: Helicopter tour shows catastrophic damage after Hurricane Ian

“Right now, as of this morning, all of the bridges are closed and I can’t get to my apartment without going over the bridges and until those open and the water in those areas starts to go down, I can’t think about the next time I’ll be able to check it out.” Bailey said.

He says there are a lot of trees and wires down even in the area where he’s staying right now. The power and water are both not working.

Schleifer hasn’t been in Florida for a full year yet and to see the damage done to his new hometown hits hard because he’s met so many great people and been to many great businesses who now face an uncertain future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Cape Coral, FL
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Fort Myers, FL
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Florida, OH
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio boy has safety mandate named in his honor after dying at Outer Banks

New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages took effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is named in memory of […]
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Florida House#Ne Ohio#Hurricane Ian#Floridians
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTVR-TV

PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

68K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy