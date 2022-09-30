PEQUOT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – The Pequot Lakes Patriots handed the Detroit Lakes Lakers football team their first loss of the season, winning 35-21 on their homecoming night. Detroit Lakes, who beat Pequot Lakes at Mollberg Field for their homecoming game last year, started the game by pinning Pequot Lakes at their own one-yard line on the opening kickoff. Sophomore kicker Nick Buboltz’s kickoff bounced at the five yard line, and the Patriots returner let the ball roll passed him, thinking it would sit in the endzone but the ball settled at the one and Pequot barely recovered. The Patriots offense marched down the field before a Grady Kirchner interception ended the drive deep in Laker territory.

PEQUOT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO