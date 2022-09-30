Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Tri-City Herald
Matisse Thybulle’s Sixers Teammate Demands More Threes
For the last few seasons, Philadelphia 76ers’ 2019 first-round pick Matisse Thybulle has established himself as one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. Despite starting in just 72 of the 196 career games he’s appeared in a while averaging fewer than 26 minutes through three seasons, Thybulle has earned All-Defensive Second Team honors in 2021 and 2022.
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former Sixers Trade Target to Land Blake Griffin
The Boston Celtics have a lot going on right now. Injury-wise, the Celtics will be without two key players to start the 2022-2023 season as Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari enter recovery. Meanwhile, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the 2022-2023 season, and it seems his position with...
Tri-City Herald
Best Steph Curry Highlights From Japan
View the original article to see embedded media. Sweeping their two pre-season games against the Washington Wizards, the Golden State Warriors will leave Japan feeling pretty good about the way things went. While there is never too much that can be taken away from pre-season games, it always feels good to win, and there were serval positive takeaways for Golden State.
Tri-City Herald
Raptors Lean In To Unusual Lineups in Preseason Victory Over Jazz
The Toronto Raptors are back and weirder than ever. View the original article to see embedded media. Last season was merely a test run for this unusual Raptors roster. This year, Toronto appears to be taking it to another level. Take the lineup that started the second quarter of Toronto's 114-82 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, for example. The Raptors took the court without a single player 6-foot-7 or shorter.
Tri-City Herald
Sixers Rival Miami Heat Lock Up Star Six-Man Long-Term
One of the Philadelphia 76ers’ most prominent competitors in the Eastern Conference made a significant move on Sunday night by locking in one of their core players. The Miami Heat, who were happy to crown their former 13th overall pick Tyler Herro with the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award as they faced the Sixers in the 2022 playoffs, will reward the 22-year-old star with a notable contract.
Tri-City Herald
Updated Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart Projections
View the original article to see embedded media. After a long offseason, the Atlanta Hawks finally play basketball this week. As part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, the Hawks play the Milwaukee Bucks on October 6 and 8. While the exhibition games are largely ceremonial, there is still plenty...
Tri-City Herald
Brooklyn Nets’ Seth Curry’s Playing Status vs. Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to open up their preseason on Monday night with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Considering it’s the first of four meaningless matchups for both teams, each squad will miss some key members when they take the floor on Monday night. It’s unclear who...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: L.A.’s Matt Barnes Era
Episode nine of Hulu's must-watch Los Angeles Lakers Buss-era documentary series "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers," released today, revisits the moves Los Angeles made en route to its second attempted three-peat with Kobe Bryant for the 2010-11 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media.
Tri-City Herald
Timberwolves’ Towns Was Hospitalized With Serious Infection
View the original article to see embedded media. Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns was reportedly hospitalized last week after suffering from a throat infection which caused him difficulty breathing, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The ailment forced Towns to be on bed rest for multiple days. Towns, 26, missed Minnesota’s...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: The Latest Russell Westbrook Trade That Wasn’t
It looks there was indeed a reason that your Los Angeles Lakers' Media Day was postponed nearly a week. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Jovan Buha of The Athletic report that your Los Angeles Lakers were engaged in a "blockbuster trade" to send Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, which is the best remaining potential trade package rumored to be available to the team (at least, at present).
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Has A Bigger Goal In Mind Than Recent Success
Tyler Anderson has been an ace for the Dodgers all season long. He finished out the regular season with a 2.54 ERA which is the fifth best in the NL and the 11th best in the whole league. He also finished with a 15-4 record and 128 strikeouts across 173 innings of work this season.
Tri-City Herald
Travis Sanheim Could Become A Trade Chip for the Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers were sellers at the last two NHL trade deadlines, shipping out pending free agents such as Claude Giroux and Justin Braun. Should they be on course to miss the playoffs this season, defenseman Travis Sanheim could be the next notable Flyer to hit the trade block. Cap...
Tri-City Herald
Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week Six
QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline 56, Pioneer 0. The undefeated Saline Hornets continued their dominant stretch on Friday, defeating Pioneer 56-0. Carr was outstanding in the game, completing 13-14 passes for 251 yards to go with five touchdowns. The last five contests in particular have been dynamic for the...
Tri-City Herald
Jose Ramirez Eclipses Franchise Record, Cements His Place Among All-Time Legends
Jose Ramirez is the cornerstone of the Cleveland Guardians franchise and he often does things that bring fans to their feet. But as the regular season is drawing to a close, his full season numbers are legitimately making all-time history. He's unquestionably one of the most valuable players in Major...
