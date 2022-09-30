Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MISD bus intercepted after student makes threat
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released information on a student threat made on a bus Monday morning. According to the district, around 8:30 a.m., a Midland High School student made a threat while on a school bus. MISD police responded to the scene, intercepted the bus and cleared...
cbs7.com
MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus. MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found. MISD says...
3 MISD staff members placed on leave amid investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three Midland ISD staff members from Burnet Elementary School have been placed on administrative leave following allegations of corporal punishment, the District said in a statement. The district said it learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. […]
MCSO deputy involved in shooting of teen no billed by grand jury
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland County Sheriff's Deputy has been no billed by a grand jury for shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy, according to a spokesperson for the department. A "no bill" means the grand jury did not think there was enough evidence to take the case...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Odessa man accused of kicking officer during investigation
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kicked an Odessa Police officer who was trying to investigate a disturbance in which the suspect was accused of assaulting a family member. Phidel Love, 37, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer and Continuous Family Violence. According to […]
Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
ECISD: 2 students arrested for in-school threats
ODESSA, Texas — Two Ector County ISD students were charged on Thursday for making threats in schools, according to a district spokesperson. One eighth grade student at Wilson & Young Middle School was arrested for threatening to shoot a coach. Another eighth grader at the Alternative Center told a...
Man assaults common law wife after night of drinking, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his common law wife after a night of drinking. Rory Couch, 44, has been charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on September 28, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
Midland County Elections Office seeking bilingual election workers
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office is looking for help ahead of the November election. The office is seeking bilingual workers to help with early voting. Anyone who is interested and speaks both English and Spanish is asked to give the office a call at 432-688-4890. The...
Ector County Commissioner's Court extends border declaration for 7 days
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Commissioner's Court voted 3 to 1 to extend the Declaration of Local Security to Secure the Border Monday morning. The vote now gives the county sheriff more time to provide sufficient data and finish paperwork regarding financial aid. The declaration was passed in...
cbs7.com
Odessa Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, officers responded to 610 E. 96th in reference to a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, these officers attempted to contact one of the individuals who was reportedly involved in the disturbance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hometown Hero: Meet Odessa PD Officer Alejandro Reyes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2 News and Carpet Tech would like to honor Odessa Police Department Officer Alejandro Reyes as a “Hometown Hero.” Officer Reyes was nominated by his peers at OPD. He was gifted a full house floor care-cleaning service from Carpet Tech, as well as cake and balloons. Officer Reyes said […]
Woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food. Tiffany Rios, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building on […]
Teen accused in mall parking lot shooting identified
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly shot another teen outside Music City Mall late last month. John Elijah Sanchez, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon as well as Theft of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The investigation began on […]
Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police officers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man was shot after pointing a gun at police officers, Odessa Police Department said in a press release. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD officers responded to 610 E. 96th St. for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, the responding officers made contact […]
Parents upset after elementary school threat not disclosed until next day
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland parents are upset after they say they were not alerted in a timely manner about a potential school threat. According to MISD, a message threatening a shooting at Anson Jones Elementary was discovered on the playground Monday evening. Several parents tell NewsWest 9 that they...
Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving. According to […]
Man accused of assaulting officer at West Texas Fest
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly got drunk and assaulted a police officer. Brett William Heinen has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working at […]
Mother of school threat victim speaks out
Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Amanda Provence recently learned her son was involved in a fight at Nimitz Middle School, and that the student her son fought with eventually said he’d get a gun and shoot her son. She doesn’t have a problem with the school getting ECISD police involved, but thinks solutions to the recent […]
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0