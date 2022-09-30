ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

MISD bus intercepted after student makes threat

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released information on a student threat made on a bus Monday morning. According to the district, around 8:30 a.m., a Midland High School student made a threat while on a school bus. MISD police responded to the scene, intercepted the bus and cleared...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

MHS student arrested after threat made on school bus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning at approximately 8:30, Midland ISD police responded to a threat an MHS student made regarding a weapon while on a school bus. MISD police immediately intercepted the bus and cleared the bus lane. The student was searched, and no weapon was found. MISD says...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

3 MISD staff members placed on leave amid investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three Midland ISD staff members from Burnet Elementary School have been placed on administrative leave following allegations of corporal punishment, the District said in a statement.  The district said it learned of the allegations late Tuesday night and immediately launched investigations which led to the staff members being placed on leave Wednesday. […]
MIDLAND, TX
State
Midland, TX
Education
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Education
Local
Texas Education
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of kicking officer during investigation

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kicked an Odessa Police officer who was trying to investigate a disturbance in which the suspect was accused of assaulting a family member. Phidel Love, 37, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer and Continuous Family Violence.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD: 2 students arrested for in-school threats

ODESSA, Texas — Two Ector County ISD students were charged on Thursday for making threats in schools, according to a district spokesperson. One eighth grade student at Wilson & Young Middle School was arrested for threatening to shoot a coach. Another eighth grader at the Alternative Center told a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaults common law wife after night of drinking, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his common law wife after a night of drinking. Rory Couch, 44, has been charged with Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication.  According to an affidavit, on September 28, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, officers responded to 610 E. 96th in reference to a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, these officers attempted to contact one of the individuals who was reportedly involved in the disturbance.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Hometown Hero: Meet Odessa PD Officer Alejandro Reyes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2 News and Carpet Tech would like to honor Odessa Police Department Officer Alejandro Reyes as a “Hometown Hero.” Officer Reyes was nominated by his peers at OPD. He was gifted a full house floor care-cleaning service from Carpet Tech, as well as cake and balloons. Officer Reyes said […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food. Tiffany Rios, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen accused in mall parking lot shooting identified

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly shot another teen outside Music City Mall late last month. John Elijah Sanchez, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon as well as Theft of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The investigation began on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police officers

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man was shot after pointing a gun at police officers, Odessa Police Department said in a press release. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD officers responded to 610 E. 96th St. for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, the responding officers made contact […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting officer at West Texas Fest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly got drunk and assaulted a police officer. Brett William Heinen has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mother of school threat victim speaks out

Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Amanda Provence recently learned her son was involved in a fight at Nimitz Middle School, and that the student her son fought with eventually said he’d get a gun and shoot her son. She doesn’t have a problem with the school getting ECISD police involved, but thinks solutions to the recent […]
ODESSA, TX
