ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Thursday Night Football tracker: Dolphins look to stay unbeaten against struggling Bengals

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXE2X_0iFwOkgo00

One undefeated team is playing on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4 and it isn't the one that appeared in the Super Bowl last year. No, it's the surprising Miami Dolphins, who look completely different after hiring Mike McDaniel and trading for Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Through three weeks, the Dolphins are the only undefeated team in the AFC.

The Dolphins will look to keep their streak alive against one of the more disappointing teams to kick off the 2022 NFL season. The Cincinnati Bengals did make a deep playoff run last season, and find themselves 1-2 to open the year. Despite pouring money into the offensive line, the Bengals continue to give up sacks at an alarming rate.

Joe Burrow will be tasked with evading pressure and finding his star receivers against a Dolphins defense that held Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to just 19 points in Week 3.

Follow along with us as we provide news, scores and injury updates as the Dolphins take on the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa

The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
WSOC Charlotte

NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them. Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Vikings hang on for 28-25 win over Saints in London

LONDON — (AP) — Justin Jefferson bounced back from two quiet games and Greg Joseph made amends for a missed extra point. The Vikings star receiver scored a touchdown and beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and Minnesota hung on for a 28-25 win over New Orleans on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSOC Charlotte

Are the New York Giants actually legit?

Your browser does not support iframes. Credit is due where it’s due: Brian Daboll’s New York Giants have gotten off to a fast 3-1 start. That’s a major improvement over where they were this time last year, which was 1-3 and fresh off their first victory of the year. This team is playing better football than a year ago, that part can’t be debated. Saquon Barkley is back to his incredible self, the defense has played well for the most part, and the Giants are off to their best start in years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#Afc#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Buffalo Bills
WSOC Charlotte

Dolphins' Tagovailoa ruled out for Sunday's game at Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets. Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

Bobby Wagner trucks protestor carrying pink flare during Rams-49ers game

A protestor's evening met a violent end during "Monday Night Football." With seconds remaining in the first half of Monday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, a man ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium carrying a pink smoke flare. He ran across the the 30-yard line during a break in play toward the Rams sideline. This turned out to be a bad decision.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
WSOC Charlotte

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

Hall of Famer, analyst Terry Bradshaw reveals he is cancer free after 2 battles in last year

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw revealed on Sunday morning that, after being diagnosed twice in the past year, he is now cancer free. Bradshaw said on Fox’s NFL pregame show that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in November and underwent surgery. Then in March, he said doctors found a tumor in his left neck that was a rare form of skin cancer.
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
110K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy