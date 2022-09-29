ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers star Joel Embiid officially becomes a United States citizen

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABBvt_0iFwOZvh00

Joel Embiid is now an American citizen.

The Phildelphia 76ers star revealed on Thursday that he was officially sworn in as a United States citizen earlier this month.

"I've been here for a long time," Embiid said, via The Associated Press. "My son is American. I felt like, I'm living here and it's a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?"

Embiid was born and raised in Cameroon, and . He has been in the United States since his season playing at Kansas in 2013. The 76ers then took him with the No. 3 overall pick the next summer, and he's been in Philadelphia ever since.

Embiid and his longtime girlfriend, Anne de Paula, welcomed their son, Arthur, in 2020.

As he holds French citizenship, either for the 2023 FIBA World Cup or the 2024 Olympics in Paris. With his American citizenship now in hand, though, Embiid could also play for the United States if he decides to start competing internationally.

Embiid, 28, will enter his ninth season in the league this fall. He averaged a career-high 30.6 points, which earned him the league scoring title, and 11.7 rebounds last season in Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Russian court sets Brittney Griner appeal date for Oct. 25

MOSCOW — (AP) — A Russian court on Monday set Oct. 25 as the date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was...
BASKETBALL
WSOC Charlotte

French star Wembanyama set for his first taste of NBA life

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson have been linked constantly over the last couple years, with just about every prognosticator anointing them as the top two picks in the 2023 NBA draft. Thing is, they don’t know each other. That’s about to change....
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
WSOC Charlotte

Abuse in women's pro soccer league was systemic, report says

An independent investigation into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the sport, impacting multiple teams, coaches and players, according to a report released Monday. "Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in...
SOCCER
WSOC Charlotte

Iga Swiatek out of BJK Cup, saying scheduling is 'not safe'

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup and complained Monday about that event being scheduled to start immediately after the WTA Finals. "I'm disappointed that (the) tennis governing bodies didn't come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone," Swiatek wrote on social media. "This situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury."
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
WSOC Charlotte

125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated. Attention...
FIFA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
110K+
Followers
125K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy