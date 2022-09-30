Read full article on original website
Highway reopened after semitruck rollover caused significant delays on I-25
A section of Interstate 25 is closed due to a crash causing a delay for morning commuters.
denverite.com
‘Headed in the wrong direction’: Denver’s traffic deaths in 2022 will likely surpass 2021 figures
Denver is on track to have more traffic deaths this year than in 2021. According to city data, 68 people have died from traffic collisions as of October 2, whereas, by the end of September 2021, that number had reached 57. City officials have talked a lot about working to...
denverite.com
Downtown Denver’s Larimer Street Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt over 300 days
The Larimer Street Bridge, which crosses Cherry Creek and connects Speer Boulevard and the Auraria Campus to Downtown Denver, will be demolished and rebuilt. City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a $6,345,997.02 contract with Hamon Infrastructure, INC. to finish the project on September 20. The full Council approved the contract on Monday, Oct. 3.
1 injured in shooting involving police on RTD bus
AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting involving Aurora police on a Regional Transportation District bus Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened Sunday evening on a #15 bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Moline Street. At least one Aurora police officer fired their weapon on the bus, APD said.
How Denver police want to pay for new cops
The Denver Police Department is asking for $8.4 million from the city's 2023 spending plan to recruit 188 police officers, a figure that would include new hires and vacancy replacements. Why it matters: The department is struggling to fill open roles as it faces a 10.6% vacancy rate among uniformed...
denverite.com
Chris Herr is running for District 2’s Council seat to make sustainability affordable
Chris Herr wants to ensure his one-year-old son will have clear air and drinkable water in his future. That’s why he’s running for the District 2 City Council seat, representing Southwest Denver. “I’m running for one simple reason, which is to make a better future for my family...
Westword
Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots
On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
Four shootings involving police unnerve metro Denver
Four shootings involving the police in four days across metro Denver left two suspects dead, two hospitalized and a Denver officer with gunshot wounds. But little new information has been released by authorities since the first shooting Thursday night in Broomfield. Neither of the two suspects killed by officers has been identified.
Video shows RTD bus driver nodding off just prior to running red light
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Video shows an RTD bus driver appearing to nod off just before he ran a red light and caused a multi-vehicle crash late last month in Centennial. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. that morning in the northbound lanes of South Parker Road near Orchard Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
Crash triggers severe backup on northbound Interstate 25, now reopened
There was a significant backup resulting from a crash on Interstate 25 between Exit 174 and Exit 181, but traffic has eased up and those lanes have been reopened.
These 2 high country roads are about to close for the season
Two popular high country roads will be closed off to vehicles for the season this coming Monday.
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
Alleged armed suspect on loose after string of robberies, police pursuit into Denver
An alleged armed suspect is on the loose after multiple robberies Sunday night, leading to a police chase into Denver.
Fatal crash forces closure on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel
Eastbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel is closed due to a fatal crash, according to officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The closure is located near Silverthorne at exit 205. Traffic is being diverted to Loveland Pass via US 6, CDOT officials said. Commuters should expect delays and an extended closure.
Juvenile seriously injured in hit-and-run, police looking for suspect vehicle
DENVER — Authorities are trying to locate the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Denver last month that left a juvenile seriously injured. Denver Police Department said a pickup hit the victim while they were in the crosswalk on South Clay Street at the intersection with West Asbury Avenue. The juvenile suffered serious injuries.
Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 million
(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, created in 2019 to house people experiencing homelessness and prevent others from becoming homeless, proposes a quarter of a billion-dollar budget for 2023.
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
Westword
Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar
One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
KKTV
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn Police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
Loveland removes more than 50 'unauthorized encampments' in nature area
LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland closed King's Crossing Natural Area after the removal of 55-58 encampment sites where people experiencing homelessness were not authorized to live. The closure happens on Friday and will be indefinite as crews work to restore the area, according to the city's parks...
