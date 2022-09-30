ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Denver’s Larimer Street Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt over 300 days

The Larimer Street Bridge, which crosses Cherry Creek and connects Speer Boulevard and the Auraria Campus to Downtown Denver, will be demolished and rebuilt. City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a $6,345,997.02 contract with Hamon Infrastructure, INC. to finish the project on September 20. The full Council approved the contract on Monday, Oct. 3.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

1 injured in shooting involving police on RTD bus

AURORA, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting involving Aurora police on a Regional Transportation District bus Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened Sunday evening on a #15 bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Moline Street. At least one Aurora police officer fired their weapon on the bus, APD said.
AURORA, CO
Axios

How Denver police want to pay for new cops

The Denver Police Department is asking for $8.4 million from the city's 2023 spending plan to recruit 188 police officers, a figure that would include new hires and vacancy replacements. Why it matters: The department is struggling to fill open roles as it faces a 10.6% vacancy rate among uniformed...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots

On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Four shootings involving police unnerve metro Denver

Four shootings involving the police in four days across metro Denver left two suspects dead, two hospitalized and a Denver officer with gunshot wounds. But little new information has been released by authorities since the first shooting Thursday night in Broomfield. Neither of the two suspects killed by officers has been identified.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents

After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Westword

Reader: Denver Needs a 24-Hour Diner, Not a Stupid Bar

One of Colfax's most iconic buildings reopened September 28 with a new look and a new name: Tom's Starlight. In 1999, Tom Messina had taken over the Googie-style building at 601 East Colfax Avenue built in 1967 for a White Spot; for twenty years, he ran the place as the 24-hour Tom's Diner, which became a beloved Capitol Hill staple.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn Police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
NORTHGLENN, CO

