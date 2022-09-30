Several of the best college football jobs in the country have come open in the past year, but Wisconsin firing a coach -- Paul Chryst -- for the first time since 1989 was quite the wake up call and reminder of how times are changing in the sport. Just five weeks into the year, five head coaching jobs at the Power Five level have already opened. The college football coaching carousel continues to spin faster with each passing season while coaches collect massive buyouts in the process.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO