Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Won't Play Saturday
Ohio State's receiving corps will not be at full strength this Saturday against Rutgers. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Buckeyes will not have wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at their disposal this afternoon. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with a hamstring issue for the majority of this season. Per the report...
Sporting News
Ranking Wisconsin's 7 best coaching candidates to replace Paul Chryst
Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as interim coach, according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. It's a surprise move of sorts for one of the stable programs in the Big Ten West. Chryst took over for Gary Andersen after the...
Yardbarker
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just eight yards on two carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Mel Tucker has a message for Michigan State ahead of seemingly lopsided Ohio State game
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker walked to the podium Monday and set an energy drink next to the water bottle already there waiting for him. It’s that kind of work week for Michigan State football, in the throes of a three-game losing streak with No. 3 Ohio State coming to Spartan Stadium on...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Defensive Tackle Kayden McDonald Says Ohio State is "At The Very Top" of His Recruitment Ahead of His Oct. 31 Commitment Date
There’s only a couple of spots left to fill in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. Defensive tackle, in particular, is still a position where the Buckeyes would like to add another high-profile prospect. They’ll get an answer before the month concludes on one of their top remaining priority targets.
Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5
Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.
Washington vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?
The Washington Huskies play the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks. ...
Yardbarker
BYU Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame
Notre Dame gets back to action this weekend against the 16th-ranked BYU Cougars. BYU is coming off a 38-26 victory over Utah State, and the Cougars have won two straight since suffering their only loss of the season, a 41-20 defeat at the hands of the Oregon Ducks. BYU OFFENSE.
Paul Chryst fired: Wisconsin coach out, Jim Leonhard to serve as interim
Paul Chryst is out as Wisconsin football's head coach, the school announced Sunday after the news was first reported by Adam Rittenberg. The news of Chryst's departure comes one day after the Badgers were drubbed 34-10 at home by Illinois to fall to 2-3 on the season and 0-3 against Power Five opponents. Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as the program's interim, according to Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh.
Wife of Broncos' Garett Bolles roasts lineman for hilarious failed tackle attempt
As an NFL offensive lineman, Garett Bolles doesn't get many chances at making tackles. During Week 4 action against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday though, the career-long member of the Denver Broncos had his chance after running back Melvin Gordon fumbled and Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson took off running towards the end zone with the recovery.
CBS Sports
College football coaching carousel: Ranking best Power Five jobs available after Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst
Several of the best college football jobs in the country have come open in the past year, but Wisconsin firing a coach -- Paul Chryst -- for the first time since 1989 was quite the wake up call and reminder of how times are changing in the sport. Just five weeks into the year, five head coaching jobs at the Power Five level have already opened. The college football coaching carousel continues to spin faster with each passing season while coaches collect massive buyouts in the process.
Yardbarker
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
