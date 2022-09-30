ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

South Carolina football injury update

On Sunday night, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer did not share an update on the status of offensive line coach Greg Adkins, who is temporarily away from the team with a medical issue. Analyst Lonnie Teasley continues to work as the interim offensive line coach, much like last season...
247Sports

Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats

South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. South Carolina game glance, opening odds, and an early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats will come back home for the second weekend of October to face Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss down in Oxford to the Ole Miss Rebels that saw Kentucky give away the game in the final moments, leaving Mark Stoops winless against SEC West opponents on the road.
The Post and Courier

SC native's four-day 'Jeopardy!' win streak comes to an end

When David Sibley was growing up in Camden, a small town outside of Columbia, his home cable system carried two stations that showed long-running trivia show "Jeopardy!" “I could watch one episode at 7, and then watch the same episode again at 7:30,” Sibley said. “So I would yell all the answers that I knew at the 7 o’clock episode, and then I could watch it again at 7:30 and cheat because I had all the answers from watching it once before.”
News19 WLTX

USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
WIS-TV

Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
News19 WLTX

2,500 without power following crash in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
WMAZ

Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued

IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
WLTX.com

Stuff-A-Bus registration has begun for this year's holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October may seem a bit early to be planning for Christmas, but the holiday season is only weeks away. This year, News19 again partners with the Salvation Army to provide for families who might still be struggling. For those who need assistance providing gifts for their...
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

