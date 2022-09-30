Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' Edmond grows into starter with position switch and chicken wings
COLUMBIA — The move made sense. Gilber Edmond was 6-foot-4, and while he looked like he could be a pretty good receiver, he was only beginning his fourth year of football and his high school coach saw so much more. “He has big hands, long body. He’ll put on...
South Carolina football injury update
On Sunday night, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer did not share an update on the status of offensive line coach Greg Adkins, who is temporarily away from the team with a medical issue. Analyst Lonnie Teasley continues to work as the interim offensive line coach, much like last season...
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats
South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina game glance, opening odds, and an early prediction
The Kentucky Wildcats will come back home for the second weekend of October to face Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Wildcats are coming off a brutal loss down in Oxford to the Ole Miss Rebels that saw Kentucky give away the game in the final moments, leaving Mark Stoops winless against SEC West opponents on the road.
2024 WR Mazeo Bennett Announces Decision Date
The widely sought after wideout out of Greenville, SC, has been a South Carolina Gamecock target for some time now, and seems ready to make his college decision.
wach.com
$300,000 lottery ticket left unscratched in winner’s car for two days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man, who left an unscratched lottery ticket in his car, found out he’d been driving around with a $300,000 winner. He made the discovery two days after buying the ticket and a bottle of water at the Pitt Stop #03 on Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood.
The Post and Courier
SC native's four-day 'Jeopardy!' win streak comes to an end
When David Sibley was growing up in Camden, a small town outside of Columbia, his home cable system carried two stations that showed long-running trivia show "Jeopardy!" “I could watch one episode at 7, and then watch the same episode again at 7:30,” Sibley said. “So I would yell all the answers that I knew at the 7 o’clock episode, and then I could watch it again at 7:30 and cheat because I had all the answers from watching it once before.”
Benedict humbles Fort Valley State, stays perfect
Both Benedict College and Fort Valley State arrived unbeaten on Saturday, but the separation took place early on. The post Benedict humbles Fort Valley State, stays perfect appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The Post and Courier
70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA — Roger Caughman was suspicious of the position of the tire swing in his backyard. The swing that normally swayed at least a foot above the grass from the sturdy behemoth of an oak tree was now resting on the ground. He thought maybe the rope had come...
USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
WIS-TV
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
Reba McEntire just announced she's coming to Columbia. Here's the details
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Country superstar Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia for a concert. The singer announced an extension of her "Reba: Live in Concert" series on Monday. Overall, there are 14 additional dates. One of those will be a March 20, 2023 at the Colonial Life Arena in...
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
Columbia man finds sign of hope after riding out Ian - but he doesn't want to do it again
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia man Bill Stevenson went to Pawleys Island the week of Sept. 30 thinking he would meet his wife for a relaxing getaway. He wasn't expecting it to be recorded in history as he became stranded inside his home due to Hurricane Ian's impact. Stevenson said...
Columbia man describes "frantic" trip through FL airport amid Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is creating travel chaos for those looking to get out of the Sunshine State. On Wednesday alone, FlightAware, a tracking service, said more than 900 flights were cancelled in Florida. Among those making the trip was Robert Reese, a Lower Richland native. He left...
Fallen trees and power outages: How South Carolina crews are cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
IRMO, S.C. — Storm clean-up efforts are underway after the Midlands saw severe weather from Hurricane Ian. AHEPA Apartments in Irmo is one of the properties that saw damaging effects from the storm after a tree landed on the building Friday evening. No one was injured, but 16 residents...
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
2,500 without power following crash in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
WMAZ
Tree falls on moving vehicle in South Carolina, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
WLTX.com
Stuff-A-Bus registration has begun for this year's holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — October may seem a bit early to be planning for Christmas, but the holiday season is only weeks away. This year, News19 again partners with the Salvation Army to provide for families who might still be struggling. For those who need assistance providing gifts for their...
