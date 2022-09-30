SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Now, the death toll is climbing toward 100. As of 3:30 pm. Monday Oct. 3, the official death toll is at 94 in the state of Florida, according to a list compiled by ABC News. This includes a new reported death in Charlotte County. There has also been an additional storm-related death in Manatee County. Those numbers are fluid and will change frequently.

