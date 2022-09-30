Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
94 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Now, the death toll is climbing toward 100. As of 3:30 pm. Monday Oct. 3, the official death toll is at 94 in the state of Florida, according to a list compiled by ABC News. This includes a new reported death in Charlotte County. There has also been an additional storm-related death in Manatee County. Those numbers are fluid and will change frequently.
Mysuncoast.com
Water keeps rising in central Florida
GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had...
Mysuncoast.com
Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in North Port about power restoration
North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor DeSantis and the First Lady jumped on airboats with the Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission, along with other agencies, to see flooding and damages in North Port on Sunday. The governor saw the areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian in North Port by I-75 off of Sumpter Boulevard.
Mysuncoast.com
Death toll from Hurricane Ian climbs to 83, additional death reported in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 79 in the state of Florida. Officials say that total will only grow. Four deaths have also been reported in North Carolina. The largest amount is unsurprisingly in Lee County where the Sheriff’s office confirms 49 deaths...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: FLHSMV warns drivers to avoid US 17 in several areas
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has suggestions for roadways you should use and sections you should avoid as you travel to SWFL. Motorists traveling to the South West Florida area are encouraged to use Interstate 75, State Road 80, State Road 60,...
Mysuncoast.com
Barring infrastructure damage, FPL estimates 95% restoration by Friday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has caused massive power outages. Florida Power & Lights has crews on the ground that have been working around the clock. Power has been restored for more than 80% of impacted customers. We expect to have power essentially restored to 95% of customers who...
Mysuncoast.com
FP&L says progress is being made in restoring power
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chairman of Florida Power & Light says households on the Suncoast should know when their power will be restored by the end of Saturday. At a news conference at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, FP&L Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy said two-thirds of customers statewide have had their power restored as of 7 a.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0