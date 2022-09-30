ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

94 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Now, the death toll is climbing toward 100. As of 3:30 pm. Monday Oct. 3, the official death toll is at 94 in the state of Florida, according to a list compiled by ABC News. This includes a new reported death in Charlotte County. There has also been an additional storm-related death in Manatee County. Those numbers are fluid and will change frequently.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Water keeps rising in central Florida

GENEVA, Fla. (AP) — Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their homes on streets where floodwaters continued rising Sunday despite it being four days since Hurricane Ian tore through the state. The waters flooded homes and streets that had...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in North Port about power restoration

North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor DeSantis and the First Lady jumped on airboats with the Fish and Wild Life Conservation Commission, along with other agencies, to see flooding and damages in North Port on Sunday. The governor saw the areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian in North Port by I-75 off of Sumpter Boulevard.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Ohio State
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Mysuncoast.com

Barring infrastructure damage, FPL estimates 95% restoration by Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has caused massive power outages. Florida Power & Lights has crews on the ground that have been working around the clock. Power has been restored for more than 80% of impacted customers. We expect to have power essentially restored to 95% of customers who...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

FP&L says progress is being made in restoring power

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The chairman of Florida Power & Light says households on the Suncoast should know when their power will be restored by the end of Saturday. At a news conference at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, FP&L Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy said two-thirds of customers statewide have had their power restored as of 7 a.m. Saturday.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy