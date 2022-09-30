Effective: 2022-10-03 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST/8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of west central Arizona and southern California, including the following counties, in west central Arizona, La Paz. In southern California, Riverside. * WHEN...Until 800 PM MST /800 PM PDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 447 PM MST /447 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Colorado River and Bouse Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Poston. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO