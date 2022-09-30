Read full article on original website
Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’
TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
Spencer Strider Still isn't Throwing for the Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider has yet to begin throwing for the Atlanta Braves, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Strider has been on the injured list since Sept. 18 due to an oblique strain. This injury was brutal in its timing, and for the person, it took away. Strider has been nothing short of sensational for the Braves since being called up from Triple-A. His fastball is right up there with some of the best in the game, and he can go pitch for pitch with someone like Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. The fact that Strider won’t pitch this weekend for the Braves as they take on the Mets in what is essentially a series to see who will win the National League East already puts the team at a severe disadvantage. If he is also unable to return to his prior self as they try and defend their World Series title, then it will be hard to see the Braves repeating as champions.
MLB・
The Houston Astros will Move Jose Urquidy to the Bullpen
The Houston Astros have announced that Jose Urquidy will be moved to the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. This is not a knock on Urquidy but more that the Astros are loaded with starting pitchers. Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers, and Cristian Javier are ahead of Urquidy in the starting pitcher pecking order. Urquidy will likely work as a long man out of the bullpen for the Astros in the playoffs, should he make their postseason roster.
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski
Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
Eric Hosmer’s Red Sox Return Among Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Boston Red Sox are taking one final look at a number of players before their 2022 season ends this week. Given the moves they made prior to their final series against the Tampa Bay Rays, you can add first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to the list.
Jarren Duran Gets Single In Return, Red Sox Lose 9-0 To Blue Jays
Jarren Duran was able to get on the board in his return to the majors. The Boston Red Sox were outmatched in Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, losing 9-0. Duran went 1-4 with a single in the losing effort against Toronto. For more, check out...
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed by rain Monday night and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game is set to begin at 4:10 p.m., though the forecast Tuesday is similarly soggy. New York (98-61) began the day two games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East with three to play. The playoff-bound Mets have led the division for 175 days this season, but their chances of winning it all but disappeared last weekend when they were swept in three games at Atlanta. The only way the Mets take the NL East and bypass a best-of-three wild-card series this weekend is by sweeping three games from the last-place Nationals while Atlanta loses all three at Miami.
This Took Blake Griffin Aback Upon Joining Celtics As Free Agent
Blake Griffin probably isn’t surprised by much in the NBA anymore. After all, the 2022-23 campaign will mark the Celtics newcomer’s 14th season in the league. With this in mind, Griffin’s review of his transition to Boston is pretty telling. After a season-plus in Brooklyn, Griffin last...
Royals' Salvador Perez Out vs. Guardians
The Kansas City Royals will open their season’s final series without their slugging catcher. Salvador Perez will sit for the second consecutive game when KC plays their last three games of 2022 as they head to Cleveland for a set against the Guardians. Perez has been dealing with an...
Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Out To Begin Final Series
Three games are all that separate the Red Sox from the offseason. It’s been a disappointing 2022 season for Boston, which reached the American League Championship Series in 2021 and now sits in last place in the AL East, but the club has an opportunity to finish strong this week against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora’s ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Boston’s Division Woes
The Boston Red Sox dropped yet another game to an American League East rival, falling 10-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The loss, Boston’s 49th in the division this season, brings its AL East winning percentage to .319 on the season. With four games remaining vs. divisional opponents, the likelihood that the Red Sox avoid a 50th loss is low — something that manager Alex Cora is not happy about.
Clayton Holmes was Unavailable to the New York Yankees on Friday
Clayton Holmes was unavailable to the New York Yankees on Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Holmes is dealing with a shoulder strain that required a cortisone shot. The Yankees haven’t stated when they believe Holmes might be able to return to the team. The good news is that...
Red Sox Wrap: Blue Jays Blank Boston For Second Straight Game
The Boston Red Sox were shutout by the Toronto Blue Jays for the second-consecutive night, falling 10-0 on Saturday at Rogers Centre. The Red Sox fell to 75-83, while the Blue Jays improved to 89-69. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. There is something about the Blue Jays that...
How Celtics Teammate Feels About Blake Griffin Signing
Blake Griffin is the newest member of the Boston Celtics, and one teammate “loves” the addition. The Celtics signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract Friday, adding a veteran to the frontcourt after a rash of injuries left them without very much bench depth heading into training camp. While Griffin, a six-time All-Star, isn’t the player he once was, new teammate Marcus Smart seems to like what he believes the 14-year veteran can bring to Boston.
How Celtics Newcomer Blake Griffin Already Made Team History
Blake Griffin has yet to play a regular-season game with Boston, but he’s already done something no Celtics player has ever done before. Griffin, who officially joined the C’s on Monday, is set to rock a jersey number previously unworn by a Celtic, an impressive feat given the 23 (!) numbers retired to the TD Garden rafters.
Red Sox Reliever Hopes To Hear From Chaim Bloom This Offseason
The Boston Red Sox have a sizable list of impending free agents once this dismal season comes to a close next week. Xander Bogaerts, if he decides to opt-out of his contract, will obviously headline the group that also features Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Michael Wacha. Further down on the list after those names is Matt Strahm, who has proven to be a reliable and versatile arm in his first season in Boston.
How Blake Griffin Envisions Fitting In With Celtics After Signing Deal
Blake Griffin isn’t the same high-flying dunk artist he was early in his NBA career. He knows that. The Celtics presumably do, too. And that’s OK, because Griffin is open-minded about his role this season after signing a one-year contract with Boston. “Just some stability off the bench,”...
Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries
In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets. In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.
Red Sox Notes: Michael Wacha’s Final 2022 Start Anti-Climactic
And just like that, Michael Wacha’s 2022 season is done. Wacha arguably was the most reliable starter for the Red Sox this season, losing just two games on the year and always providing Boston a chance to win. Even a stint on the injured list couldn’t slow Wacha down, but he did finally hit that regression in his final two starts.
MLB Writer Believes Yankees Could Sign Shohei Ohtani After Next Season
The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes will start up again following the 2023 season when the two-way phenom can hit free agency. And prominent MLB writer Jon Heyman of The New York Post believes not only will the New York Yankees put themselves in the running for the current Los Angeles Angels star, but they have a realistic chance of signing him, too.
