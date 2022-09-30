Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
'Festival in the Woods' bringing the community together once again
Richmond, OH — The 'Festival in the Woods' returned to Richmond Saturday. Although rainy, the event was full of fall festivities and 77 food and craft vendors. Over a hundred people didn't let the weather dampen their spirits and they still bought items like caramel apples, candles and woodwork. All the money raised goes back into the local community.
WTOV 9
Odd Fellows Wheeling Lodge #9 celebrates 175 years
Wheeling, WV — The independent order of Odd Fellows Wheeling Lodge #9 celebrated their 175th anniversary this evening beginning with a dinner and following with opening something special. "We are going to be opening up a time capsule," Chairperson, Community Outreach Community Maryjo Wallace said. "It was found in...
WTOV 9
Spirit of Christmas already alive in Weirton
WEIRTON, W.Va. — It may be fall, but Christmas festivities are already in the works in Weirton, and some have even begun. The city's renaissance committee has a ton planned for the upcoming Christmas season and there’s a wide variety to choose from. "Everyone is already so excited...
WTRF
Pet Blessings: All furry friends welcome!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s typical for the entire family to go to church together on Sunday – except for some. Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling is giving the four-legged family members of the home an opportunity they don’t normally get. St. Francis Day is October...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mugs were filled as the rain poured at St. Joseph School Oktoberfest
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The pouring rain didn’t stop the mugs from being filled as St. Joseph the Worker School in Weirton rang in the new month. Their Oktoberfest packed the Madonna High School gym with all things fall, including caramel apples and tiny pumpkins. Even a few brave food trucks were happy to serve […]
Delmont group presses on through rain, welcomes many visitors to Apple 'n Arts fest
A steady rain poured on the 40th Anniversary Apple ‘n Arts Festival on Saturday in Delmont, but many still braved the soggy conditions to enjoy entertainment and sample food and browse crafts offered by about 140 vendors. “We have more vendors than last year because people are coming back...
WTRF
Oglebay ready for 45th year of fall fun
WHEELING, W.Va. – Celebrate the wonders of fall at the 45th annual Oglebayfest, presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital, on Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022. The 2022 schedule of events includes:. Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Located...
Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather
(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Refocus Church brings back 'Socktober' in hopes to help the community
Follansbee, W.Va. — The Refocus Church in Follansbee needs your help this ‘Socktober’ getting donations for people in need for the upcoming winter. “One of the biggest needs that a lot of homeless shelters need is socks. It's more of an under-donated item," said Jason Cline. “One of the things we want to do at the church is community focused. So, we are looking at needs and this is a need that isn't filled a lot."
WTRF
Neighbors Helping Neighbors 16th Annual Food Drive kicks off in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Annual Food Drive kicks off October 1 and runs through November 30. This is the sixteenth year for the drive which was started by a VISTA worker and benefits churches and agencies across the Ohio Valley. Seventeen organizations are participating...
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
Food giveaway happening this weekend
The plan is to distribute more than 200 food boxes to anyone who may be in need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
Pro life advocates line Steubenville streets
Steubenville, OH — Steubenville streets were lined with many community members from various churches for the national Life Chain today. The Life Chain is an anti-abortion movement. Every year, several churches and local communities get their signs and stand on the streets to try and make an impact. This...
caltimes.org
Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard
On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Allegheny County. In a state like Pennsylvania, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
WTOV 9
Is domestic violence a growing issue in Wheeling?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In the last 12 months, the Wheeling Police Department has responded to two deaths related to domestic violence. That raises the question: Is it a growing issue in the area?. "Domestic violence is an issue nationwide, arguable worldwide," Det. Sgt. Rob Safreed of the Wheeling...
Pennsylvania man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
WTOV 9
Three facing drug charges in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Police have arrested and charged three people after conducting a search warrant last week that resulted in officers finding a large quantity of illegal drugs. On Friday, Sept. 30, police executed search warrants at two separate addresses in Wheeling – 44 South Broadway Street...
Comments / 0