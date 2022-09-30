ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

WTOV 9

'Festival in the Woods' bringing the community together once again

Richmond, OH — The 'Festival in the Woods' returned to Richmond Saturday. Although rainy, the event was full of fall festivities and 77 food and craft vendors. Over a hundred people didn't let the weather dampen their spirits and they still bought items like caramel apples, candles and woodwork. All the money raised goes back into the local community.
RICHMOND, OH
WTOV 9

Odd Fellows Wheeling Lodge #9 celebrates 175 years

Wheeling, WV — The independent order of Odd Fellows Wheeling Lodge #9 celebrated their 175th anniversary this evening beginning with a dinner and following with opening something special. "We are going to be opening up a time capsule," Chairperson, Community Outreach Community Maryjo Wallace said. "It was found in...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Spirit of Christmas already alive in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. — It may be fall, but Christmas festivities are already in the works in Weirton, and some have even begun. The city's renaissance committee has a ton planned for the upcoming Christmas season and there’s a wide variety to choose from. "Everyone is already so excited...
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF

Pet Blessings: All furry friends welcome!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s typical for the entire family to go to church together on Sunday – except for some. Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling is giving the four-legged family members of the home an opportunity they don’t normally get. St. Francis Day is October...
WHEELING, WV
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
WTRF

Oglebay ready for 45th year of fall fun

WHEELING, W.Va. – Celebrate the wonders of fall at the 45th annual Oglebayfest, presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital, on Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022. The 2022 schedule of events includes:. Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Located...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Major local events canceled this weekend due to weather

(WTRF) Two major events have been canceled this weekend due to weather. The 7th Annual Harrison County “Pulling for a Cure” benefit originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 1st, has been pushed back to October 15th. Ohio area has tractor pull for a cure The benefit has already helped many families in the area and last […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Refocus Church brings back 'Socktober' in hopes to help the community

Follansbee, W.Va. — The Refocus Church in Follansbee needs your help this ‘Socktober’ getting donations for people in need for the upcoming winter. “One of the biggest needs that a lot of homeless shelters need is socks. It's more of an under-donated item," said Jason Cline. “One of the things we want to do at the church is community focused. So, we are looking at needs and this is a need that isn't filled a lot."
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Pro life advocates line Steubenville streets

Steubenville, OH — Steubenville streets were lined with many community members from various churches for the national Life Chain today. The Life Chain is an anti-abortion movement. Every year, several churches and local communities get their signs and stand on the streets to try and make an impact. This...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
caltimes.org

Human Trafficking: Yes, it’s in Your Backyard

On Wednesday, Sept. 28. PennWest California students and staff had the opportunity to attend The Asservo Project: Human Trafficking 101 Education. The event was held in the South Wing of the Convocation Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The Asservo Project is a non-profit organization based in Pittsburgh, PA and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Beats Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Is domestic violence a growing issue in Wheeling?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In the last 12 months, the Wheeling Police Department has responded to two deaths related to domestic violence. That raises the question: Is it a growing issue in the area?. "Domestic violence is an issue nationwide, arguable worldwide," Det. Sgt. Rob Safreed of the Wheeling...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Three facing drug charges in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Police have arrested and charged three people after conducting a search warrant last week that resulted in officers finding a large quantity of illegal drugs. On Friday, Sept. 30, police executed search warrants at two separate addresses in Wheeling – 44 South Broadway Street...
WHEELING, WV

