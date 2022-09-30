NEW ORLEANS — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian wraps up as we finish out this Saturday evening. Ian will be an very wet area of low pressure that will move off the Virginia coastline and lingers in the western Atlantic Ocean into Monday and possibly Tuesday. 1 to 3" inches of rain is expected, and limited flooding across west portions of Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania as rivers and streams push that rain water from the highlands down to low lying areas. Currently, Post- Tropical Cyclone Ian is located 50 miles west-southwest of Richmond, Virginia and 115 miles west of Norfolk, Virginia. Winds are 25 mph, movement is east at 6 mph. Yes, a slow moving characteristic of Ian.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO