WDSU
St. Tammany Parish president condemns shooting near fairgrounds, investigators collect witness statements
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Investigators are still collecting witness statements to find who opened fire near the St. Tammany Parish fair Saturday night. Sgt. Edwin Masters with the Covington Police Department said shots rang out across the street from the fairgrounds on West 33rd Avenue and North Filmore around 8 p.m.
WDSU
Post-Tropical Cyclone IAN Wraps Up
NEW ORLEANS — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian wraps up as we finish out this Saturday evening. Ian will be an very wet area of low pressure that will move off the Virginia coastline and lingers in the western Atlantic Ocean into Monday and possibly Tuesday. 1 to 3" inches of rain is expected, and limited flooding across west portions of Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania as rivers and streams push that rain water from the highlands down to low lying areas. Currently, Post- Tropical Cyclone Ian is located 50 miles west-southwest of Richmond, Virginia and 115 miles west of Norfolk, Virginia. Winds are 25 mph, movement is east at 6 mph. Yes, a slow moving characteristic of Ian.
WDSU
New Orleans man with parents in southwest Florida, puts together supply drive in Irish Channel
NEW ORLEANS — Scott Hedge's parents moved to southwest Florida a few years ago. They were part of the path that Hurricane Ian left devastated. So, Hedge went to work to help his parents and their community. He set up a supply drive at Pete's Out in the Cold...
WDSU
1 woman shot in Algiers on Monday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that injured one woman on Monday afternoon. According to police, a woman was shot at the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 1:22 p.m. The woman arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance. No other...
WDSU
Metairie restaurant closes after famed chef retires
METAIRIE, La. — A beloved Metairie restaurant is temporarily closing as the head chef hangs up his apron. Chef Andrea Apuzzo announced his retirement from his famed restaurant Andrea's. The restaurant closed Sunday. The chef hosted some high-profile celebrities and every Louisiana governor for the past four decades. The...
WDSU
Mandeville boy admits to telling student he planned to 'blow up' his school
MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville boy was arrested after being accused of threatening a school shooting. The boy faces a menacing charge after he admitted to telling another student that he planned to blow up his school Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish sheriff. The St. Tammany...
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff searching for man last seen at Slidell bus stop
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen at a family member's home in Lacombe. Christopher "Turk" Batiste, 59, was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 27000 block of Barringer Road. The family says Batiste suffers...
WDSU
New Orleans television pioneer Jan Carr laid to rest
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans and the WDSU family said goodbye to a legendary television pioneer Friday. Jann Carr was laid to rest Friday in New Orleans. Carr and her husband Bob were mainstays on WDSU Channel 6 during the 1960s and beyond. WDSU reporter Heath...
WDSU
Fairness hearing set to discuss Tangipahoa Parish nursing home settlement
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — New information could be released Monday regarding a class action lawsuit on behalf of nursing home residents found in deplorable conditions in a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish during Hurricane Ida. Lawyers in the suit said a fairness hearing is scheduled to confirm the settlement. Last...
WDSU
Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home
HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
WDSU
Marreo man accused in deadly Harvey hit-and-run
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the hit-and-run happened in Harvey at the intersection of Apache Drive and Manhattan Boulevard. According to JPSO, around 11:40 p.m., deputies found a man and...
WDSU
Crime expert says New Orleans violent crime wave could cause people to leave the city
NEW ORLEANS — Dr. Peter Scharf, a criminologist with the LSU School of Medicine, is warning that if the violent crime wave in the city continues, there could be a migration of people out of the city. “This could fix itself pretty rapidly, if we get a hold of...
WDSU
Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
WDSU
St. John parish officials announce final Hurricane Ida debris collection date
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John the Baptist Parish officials have announced the final date for Hurricane Ida debris removal. The final pass for debris will begin on Oct. 17 and will end on Oct. 30. Residents are asked to separate debris into two piles, construction...
WDSU
Rivertown Office of Motor Vehicles location set to reopen for first time since Hurricane Ida
KENNER, La. — The Rivertown Office of Motor Vehicles location is set to reopen for the first time since Hurricane Ida. The office is at 421 Williams Blvd. The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles announced that the location will reopen on Oct. 10. For more information on hours of...
WDSU
Preview of St. Tammany Parish Fair
Meteorologist Devon Lucie previews the St. Tammany Parish Fair. The event features rides, food, live bands, dairy cattle show, and other educational programs for children. Enjoy the fair Saturday and Sunday at 1304 N. Columbia Street in Covington. The Fair Association gives back about $25,000 annually to the schools to...
WDSU
NOPD investigates shooting on I-10
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the interstate. Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on I-10 East near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. Once there, investigators discovered a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate with gunshot damage.
WDSU
3 Washington Parish Jail inmates accused of assaulting another inmate
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that three inmates were arrested for assaulting another inmate. According to deputies, Elisha Brown, 20, Travon D. Washington, 21, and Aaron Little Jr., 18, were arrested for physical assault on a fourth inmate. Brown has been in jail...
WDSU
New Orleans baker competes in nationally televised baking competition
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans baker is competing in a nationally televised baking competition. Bryoni Prentice, a private chef, will be featured this week in an episode of Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Competition." Prentice's episode airs Monday at 9 p.m. on Food Network. She spoke with WDSU anchor...
WDSU
NOPD searching for 2 men accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing a vehicle off Chef Menteur Highway on Sunday. According to police, the pictured suspects broke into and stole a grey 2022 Nissan Sentra from the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Another suspect...
