Slidell, LA

WDSU

Post-Tropical Cyclone IAN Wraps Up

NEW ORLEANS — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian wraps up as we finish out this Saturday evening. Ian will be an very wet area of low pressure that will move off the Virginia coastline and lingers in the western Atlantic Ocean into Monday and possibly Tuesday. 1 to 3" inches of rain is expected, and limited flooding across west portions of Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania as rivers and streams push that rain water from the highlands down to low lying areas. Currently, Post- Tropical Cyclone Ian is located 50 miles west-southwest of Richmond, Virginia and 115 miles west of Norfolk, Virginia. Winds are 25 mph, movement is east at 6 mph. Yes, a slow moving characteristic of Ian.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDSU

1 woman shot in Algiers on Monday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that injured one woman on Monday afternoon. According to police, a woman was shot at the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 1:22 p.m. The woman arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance. No other...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Slidell, LA
WDSU

Metairie restaurant closes after famed chef retires

METAIRIE, La. — A beloved Metairie restaurant is temporarily closing as the head chef hangs up his apron. Chef Andrea Apuzzo announced his retirement from his famed restaurant Andrea's. The restaurant closed Sunday. The chef hosted some high-profile celebrities and every Louisiana governor for the past four decades. The...
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff searching for man last seen at Slidell bus stop

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man last seen at a family member's home in Lacombe. Christopher "Turk" Batiste, 59, was last seen Saturday around 2 a.m. in the 27000 block of Barringer Road. The family says Batiste suffers...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans television pioneer Jan Carr laid to rest

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans and the WDSU family said goodbye to a legendary television pioneer Friday. Jann Carr was laid to rest Friday in New Orleans. Carr and her husband Bob were mainstays on WDSU Channel 6 during the 1960s and beyond. WDSU reporter Heath...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hammond residents had dog stolen from their home

HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a pitbull was stolen from a residence in Hammond on Sept. 23. According to reports, the owners of dog Chase woke up to find their dog missing from their home on Jerome Drive. Chase is described as a grey pitbull with blue eyes.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

Marreo man accused in deadly Harvey hit-and-run

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the hit-and-run happened in Harvey at the intersection of Apache Drive and Manhattan Boulevard. According to JPSO, around 11:40 p.m., deputies found a man and...
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Preview of St. Tammany Parish Fair

Meteorologist Devon Lucie previews the St. Tammany Parish Fair. The event features rides, food, live bands, dairy cattle show, and other educational programs for children. Enjoy the fair Saturday and Sunday at 1304 N. Columbia Street in Covington. The Fair Association gives back about $25,000 annually to the schools to...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigates shooting on I-10

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the interstate. Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on I-10 East near the Norman C. Francis Parkway overpass. Once there, investigators discovered a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate with gunshot damage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans baker competes in nationally televised baking competition

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans baker is competing in a nationally televised baking competition. Bryoni Prentice, a private chef, will be featured this week in an episode of Food Network's "Halloween Cookie Competition." Prentice's episode airs Monday at 9 p.m. on Food Network. She spoke with WDSU anchor...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

