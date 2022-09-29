ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

New hotel coming to Uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s skyline will look different as the new Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in the summer of 2023. Crews are hard at work on the project on Evans street. Centerpointe Construction’s Roger Navarro detailed what the project will look like. “We’ll...
GREENVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WITN

Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Craven County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Havelock, NC
Havelock, NC
Government
Craven County, NC
Government
County
Craven County, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant ratings

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. All staff shall wash hands immediately upon beginning work. No paper towels were available at hand-wash lavatory. Several pans and utensils had not been properly washed. A pan of fried rice in the 2 door fridge was 43-46F.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian

NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Travel Info#Parks Recreation#Business Communications#Travel Destinations
WITN

Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern. The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge. New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near ECU, taken to hospital for injuries

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Police officials said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the crosswalk on 10th Street near Forest Hills Circle. The person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police said it does not appear to involve college students as it happened...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
newbernnow.com

Letter from the Editor: New Bern Now to Print a Local Newspaper

New Bern Now (NBN) is excited to announce that we will be printing a local newspaper to serve New Bern, NC and surrounding areas. NBN was founded in 2009 and our mission remains the same, to inform our community. We connect you with the people, places, events, and happenings. We’ve...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Pedestrian hit near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Greenville street near the East Carolina University campus this afternoon. Greenville police said it happened at East 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle. That is the location of a crosswalk at the start of the Green Mill Run Greenway.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
WITN

North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper attributes four deaths to Hurricane Ian. One of the those is from Martin County. Over the weekend, tropical Hurricane Ian claimed four lives in North Carolina and left thousands without power in Triangle, North Carolina. Three young adults lost their lives in relation...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU, Greenville brace for Hurricane Ian’s impacts

East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, city officials prepare for the potential impacts of the incoming weather created by Hurricane Ian. Greenville’s Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city of Greenville began emergency preparations for storm conditions about a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sept. 28.
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy