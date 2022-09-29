Read full article on original website
WITN
New hotel coming to Uptown Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Uptown Greenville’s skyline will look different as the new Hilton Garden Inn is set to open in the summer of 2023. Crews are hard at work on the project on Evans street. Centerpointe Construction’s Roger Navarro detailed what the project will look like. “We’ll...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
WITN
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. All staff shall wash hands immediately upon beginning work. No paper towels were available at hand-wash lavatory. Several pans and utensils had not been properly washed. A pan of fried rice in the 2 door fridge was 43-46F.
Onslow County Schools set to have at least one SRO at every school in the district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district. On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow […]
wcti12.com
Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian
NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
wcti12.com
Onslow County seeing flooding from Ian in some areas
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Like its surrounding ENC counties, areas of Onslow County also were dealing with flooding issues from Ian. Coastal roads were pooling up, making them potentially dangerous for drivers.
WITN
Greenville faces less severe weather conditions than neighboring areas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN had crews all across the ground in Eastern Carolina Friday, and Greenville was facing less severe conditions than areas in other counties. Unlike places like New Bern and Atlantic Beach, Greenville isn’t experiencing any major flooding. And although there’s been a steady rainfall and...
WITN
Man rescued after boat breaks free and hits New Bern bridge
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boater was rescued this afternoon as heavy rains and winds pounded New Bern. The man’s anchor line snapped during the storm, pushing his boat into the Cunningham Bridge. New Bern Fire-Rescue got to the boater who is safe and dry, with no injuries.
wcti12.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near ECU, taken to hospital for injuries
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Police officials said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the crosswalk on 10th Street near Forest Hills Circle. The person was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Police said it does not appear to involve college students as it happened...
newbernnow.com
Letter from the Editor: New Bern Now to Print a Local Newspaper
New Bern Now (NBN) is excited to announce that we will be printing a local newspaper to serve New Bern, NC and surrounding areas. NBN was founded in 2009 and our mission remains the same, to inform our community. We connect you with the people, places, events, and happenings. We’ve...
WITN
Pedestrian hit near ECU campus
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian has been hit on a busy Greenville street near the East Carolina University campus this afternoon. Greenville police said it happened at East 10th Street and Forest Hills Circle. That is the location of a crosswalk at the start of the Green Mill Run Greenway.
wcti12.com
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
wcti12.com
Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital
PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
2 North Carolina Restaurants To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Here's how to watch the Tar Heel State eateries shine in the national spotlight.
WITN
North Carolina lives lost to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper attributes four deaths to Hurricane Ian. One of the those is from Martin County. Over the weekend, tropical Hurricane Ian claimed four lives in North Carolina and left thousands without power in Triangle, North Carolina. Three young adults lost their lives in relation...
piratemedia1.com
ECU, Greenville brace for Hurricane Ian’s impacts
East Carolina University and Greenville, North Carolina, city officials prepare for the potential impacts of the incoming weather created by Hurricane Ian. Greenville’s Public Information Officer Brock Letchworth said the city of Greenville began emergency preparations for storm conditions about a week before NC Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Sept. 28.
