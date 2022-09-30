Read full article on original website
Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. – In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don’t have to be on...
FeastFest features free food samples from women chefs on Oct. 2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Feast World Kitchen is hosting its inaugural FeastFest at its location in downtown Spokane from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 2. FeastFest features free samples made by ten women chefs from all over the world. There will also be music, fun for kids and more. According to Feast...
Spokane Police Department K9 ‘Zeus’ retiring after 1,500 deployments
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department’s (SPD) K9 “Zeus” is retiring on Monday after more than 1,500 deployments since his career started in 2015. Zeus will spend his retirement with his handler, officer Todd Belitz and lead the life of a pet. Zeus completed nearly...
Once A Year Amazing Nature Event Happens Soon Near Tri-Cities
I grew up in the northwest. One of the coolest things my dad used to bring us to go see only happens once a year for month or two. If you want to see what I'm talking about, it is about to start but will be over before you know it.
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
Fencing now up at Camp Hope, curfew goes into effect Friday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp hope could see more changes in the coming weeks, and new fencing is just the start. “So we moved the perimeter in three feet all around the entire camp, that meant moving RVs, and rows of tents,” said Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands.
Walter’s Fruit Ranch is the perfect fall destination on Green Bluff!
MEAD, Wash. — It’s the perfect time of the year to visit the Green Bluff: the orchard is blooming, apples are ready to be picked, and fall festivals! Walter’s Fruit Ranch has all kinds of fruit growing on trees, along with a fall festival happening every weekend in October. The public is welcome to come up and pick their own...
Russells celebrating golden anniversary
Kenneth and Rochelle (Everhart) Russell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 30. The couple were married in Gretna, Neb., in 1972. In 1974, the couple moved to the Northwest. They ran the stove Corral for several years. Ken has since retired. Shelly is currently employed by Kaniksu Health and has been a licensed practical nurse for 45 years.
Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena
1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street, and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
One dead following head-on crash in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a a head-on collision near Po…
Man accused of raping woman at random in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old man for reportedly raping a woman at random in downtown Spokane. The alleged sexual assault happened just after 1 a.m. on September 26. The victim told police she was walking her dog near 1st and Division when Ethan Z. Jake approached her.
You can now use your phone to pay and get on the bus in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — You can now pay to get on the bus using your phone. Spokane Transit Authority has introduced the virtual eConnect card on the STA Connect App. The eConnect card allows you to pay for the bus without needing a physical card. Here’s how it works. Simply download the STA Connect App on your IOS or Android device....
Prosecutors to consider whether to move forward with case against former Pasco police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - Prosecutors were given until Nov. 4 to speak with witnesses and decide if they wish to move forward with their case against former Pasco police officer Richard Aguirre. The Spokane Police Department used DNA evidence to link Aguirre to the killing of Spokane woman in 1986. The...
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is in charge of installing the fence around the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. For the past week, the people living there have made room for the fence by moving RVs and cleaning up trash. WSDOT said the...
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
