Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Local business jumps in on TV dinner trend

SPOKANE, Wash. – In 1925 TV dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. Recently, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian TV dinners have made a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade TV dinner that got over 500,000 likes. But you don’t have to be on...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

FeastFest features free food samples from women chefs on Oct. 2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Feast World Kitchen is hosting its inaugural FeastFest at its location in downtown Spokane from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 2. FeastFest features free samples made by ten women chefs from all over the world. There will also be music, fun for kids and more. According to Feast...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Russells celebrating golden anniversary

Kenneth and Rochelle (Everhart) Russell are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Sept. 30. The couple were married in Gretna, Neb., in 1972. In 1974, the couple moved to the Northwest. They ran the stove Corral for several years. Ken has since retired. Shelly is currently employed by Kaniksu Health and has been a licensed practical nurse for 45 years.
SANDPOINT, ID
inlander.com

Iron Maiden at the Spokane Arena

1988 - The year that I purchased my first Iron Maiden record and, as it turns out, the last time Iron Maiden played in Spokane. A few songs into their set, lead singer Bruce Dickinson pointed this date out while playing a game he called “who’s your daddy?”. By a show of hands, the age-eclectic crowd responded to Bruce’s survey with delight as he joked about his own age and established how a few of those in attendance were most likely a by-product of Iron Maiden’s last performance in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street, and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA

