College Station, TX

Battalion Texas AM

Equestrian to host South Carolina on Saturday

The No. 3 ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will take on No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Hildebrand Equine Center in College Station. This is the second of six home meets this season. Saturday will be the 38 time the two teams have competed against each...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Top ranked A&M women’s golf set to tee off in Arkansas

On the heels of winning at home, the Texas A&M women’s golf is headed to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 3-5, a 54-hole, stroke play tournament in Fayetteville, Ark. The A&M women’s golf program is ranked No. 2 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings based on the team’s performance thus...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

What’s next for Aggie football?

Heading into Week 6 of the college football season, Texas A&M football finds itself in a situation that wasn’t expected by anyone following the team over the offseason, not even the players. However, the Aggies must look past the 18-point loss in Starkville, Miss., and look toward their next...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

A&M men’s swim and dive team kicks off at SMU

The No. 20 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will start its season against the unranked SMU Mustangs at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas on Oct. 7-8. The maroon and white will send eight swimmers and one diver. The Aggies will...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Battalion Texas AM

GALLERY: Soccer vs. Rice

The Texas A&M Soccer team defeated Rice 1-0 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Aggies will play against LSU on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies sweep Longhorns in Week 2 of play

The first game of the weekend served as the home opener for the Aggies who played in front of a sold-out crowd. Texas A&M and the University of Texas put on an aggressive showing for the crowd, highlighted by a broken glass screen. The first period started off slow for...
AUSTIN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Student Senate bill advocates against changes in Northgate

The new Fate of the Gates Bill publicly opposes the College Station Police Chief’s proposed changes to the Northgate District. On Sept. 21, at the most recent meeting of the 75th session of the Texas A&M Student Senate, The Fate of the Gates Bill was presented by Off-Campus Caucus Senator Karime Ramos and Community Relations Chair Jessica Williams. The bill was primarily authored by Ramos and sponsored by Williams and Off-Campus Caucus Senator Andrew Applewhite.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

