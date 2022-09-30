Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Equestrian to host South Carolina on Saturday
The No. 3 ranked Texas A&M equestrian team will take on No. 10 South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Hildebrand Equine Center in College Station. This is the second of six home meets this season. Saturday will be the 38 time the two teams have competed against each...
Battalion Texas AM
Top ranked A&M women’s golf set to tee off in Arkansas
On the heels of winning at home, the Texas A&M women’s golf is headed to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Oct. 3-5, a 54-hole, stroke play tournament in Fayetteville, Ark. The A&M women’s golf program is ranked No. 2 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings based on the team’s performance thus...
Battalion Texas AM
What’s next for Aggie football?
Heading into Week 6 of the college football season, Texas A&M football finds itself in a situation that wasn’t expected by anyone following the team over the offseason, not even the players. However, the Aggies must look past the 18-point loss in Starkville, Miss., and look toward their next...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M men’s swim and dive team kicks off at SMU
The No. 20 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will start its season against the unranked SMU Mustangs at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas on Oct. 7-8. The maroon and white will send eight swimmers and one diver. The Aggies will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battalion Texas AM
Aggressive plate appearances lead Texas A&M softball to victory in exhibition game against Houston
The Texas A&M softball team bested the University of Houston with its barrage of offensive attacks, finishing the 7-inning contest with a score of 10-1 at Davis Diamond on Sunday, Oct. 2. Following the acquisition of coach Trisha Ford earlier this year and the win against McLennan Community College on...
Battalion Texas AM
Offensive struggles control the Aggies against Mississippi State
An offense that has relied heavily on senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and junior running back Devon Achane is now down to just one of the power duo. However, can one man control the true identity of an entire offense?. On Oct. 1, No. 17 Texas A&M lost in an...
Battalion Texas AM
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Rice
The Texas A&M Soccer team defeated Rice 1-0 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Aggies will play against LSU on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Battalion Texas AM
Texas A&M soccer closed out its four-game losing streak with a win against Rice
The Aggies defeated the Rice Owls at home to end their scoreless and winless drought on Sunday, Oct. 2. The maroon and white had not scored since their loss to Georgia on Friday, Sept. 16, and had not won since Sunday, Sept. 11 against South Alabama. 12 seconds after the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies sweep Longhorns in Week 2 of play
The first game of the weekend served as the home opener for the Aggies who played in front of a sold-out crowd. Texas A&M and the University of Texas put on an aggressive showing for the crowd, highlighted by a broken glass screen. The first period started off slow for...
Battalion Texas AM
Student Senate bill advocates against changes in Northgate
The new Fate of the Gates Bill publicly opposes the College Station Police Chief’s proposed changes to the Northgate District. On Sept. 21, at the most recent meeting of the 75th session of the Texas A&M Student Senate, The Fate of the Gates Bill was presented by Off-Campus Caucus Senator Karime Ramos and Community Relations Chair Jessica Williams. The bill was primarily authored by Ramos and sponsored by Williams and Off-Campus Caucus Senator Andrew Applewhite.
Comments / 0