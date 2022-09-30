Read full article on original website
Triage tents set up at Venice hospital
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A field hospital from the federal Department of Health and Human Services has been set up at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice to handle an influx of patients in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the City of Venice said. The Disaster Medical Assistance Team is there...
Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian
Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
VIDEO: North Port officials tour flooded areas
North Port's mayor and city manager toured hurricane-damaged areas of the city while on the governor's airboat Sunday.
North Port man rescues parents from rising waters
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian forces millions out of their homes, residents are faced with having to live in hotels until water subsides from their houses and the power turns back on. High waters turning roads into rivers have left some North Port neighborhoods unrecognizable. Evacuees like...
Supplies aid families dealing with Hurricane Ian damage in North Port
Families throughout Sarasota County spent Monday dealing with damage left behind by Hurricane Ian.
Englewood community comes together to clean up
ENGLEWOOD , Fla. (WWSB) - Chris Schruber and some of his friends came together to help Suncoast residents clean off debris from their property. Schruber said he is out of a job because of the hurricane, same with his friends, so they posted on Facebook to see if community members needed help cleaning up after Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: Photos show completely empty shelves at Publix in Venice
Photos show shelves at a Venice Publix store completely wiped out after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the area.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Suncoast Hurricane Relief
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast always comes together when we need each other. As the flood waters recede and we clean up following Hurricane Ian, we want to create a directory of those who help in times of need. First off, our parent company Gray Media, is partnering with...
The City of Venice expedites building permits
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice’s Building Department says that it will expedite building permits if owners put “storm damage” as the description of work. The City will be conducting damage assessments until all structures have been assessed. Until the assessments have been completed, the...
Sarasota County to expedite building permits following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will expedite all permits related to Hurricane Ian recovery. For permits that do not require technical review, an express permit will be provided. For permits that have statutory requirements for engineering drawings and plans review, such as pool cage repair, permits will be expedited to the best of our ability and resources.
Port Charlotte picks up pieces after Hurricane Ian
Driving down US-41 through North Port and Port Charlotte reveals the effects of Hurricane Ian on life there. Long lines of cars at the few gas stops in town, Publix shelves empty of nearly all cold and frozen items, and vehicles with trunks open, waiting at FEMA stations for food and water.
Panama City Beach Police step in to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders from across the country are answering the call from Southwest Florida and responding to the devastation Hurricane Ian left behind. The Panama City Beach Police Department is one of them. The Panhandle knows all too well what it’s like to recover after a massive...
Venice Theatre, heart of community destroyed
The Venice Theatre is the heart and soul of Venice. It embodies the entire community. Neighbors are heartbroken to see the destruction and the roof blown off.
DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in North Port and Arcadia
Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in North Port and Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.
Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes in the Country Club Estates are torn apart, missing roofs and carports. Six catching fire and burning to the ground, two nearby damaged from the flames. Residents in the neighborhood quickly evacuated before Hurricane Ian. They left behind cars, golf carts, and even irreplaceable items,...
United Way setting up donation center, relief fund
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County Hurricane Ian Recovery & Relief Fund. This fund will provide financial resources for struggling individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey. Contributions to this fund are designed to fill the gaps arising from the hurricane and to address community needs as efficiently as possible.
