ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Triage tents set up at Venice hospital

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A field hospital from the federal Department of Health and Human Services has been set up at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Venice to handle an influx of patients in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the City of Venice said. The Disaster Medical Assistance Team is there...
VENICE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian

Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Englewood, FL
Venice, FL
Government
Englewood, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

North Port man rescues parents from rising waters

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian forces millions out of their homes, residents are faced with having to live in hotels until water subsides from their houses and the power turns back on. High waters turning roads into rivers have left some North Port neighborhoods unrecognizable. Evacuees like...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood community comes together to clean up

ENGLEWOOD , Fla. (WWSB) - Chris Schruber and some of his friends came together to help Suncoast residents clean off debris from their property. Schruber said he is out of a job because of the hurricane, same with his friends, so they posted on Facebook to see if community members needed help cleaning up after Hurricane Ian.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Steroids#Hurricane Ian#Venice Ranch
Mysuncoast.com

Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Suncoast Hurricane Relief

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast always comes together when we need each other. As the flood waters recede and we clean up following Hurricane Ian, we want to create a directory of those who help in times of need. First off, our parent company Gray Media, is partnering with...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

The City of Venice expedites building permits

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice’s Building Department says that it will expedite building permits if owners put “storm damage” as the description of work. The City will be conducting damage assessments until all structures have been assessed. Until the assessments have been completed, the...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to expedite building permits following Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will expedite all permits related to Hurricane Ian recovery. For permits that do not require technical review, an express permit will be provided. For permits that have statutory requirements for engineering drawings and plans review, such as pool cage repair, permits will be expedited to the best of our ability and resources.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Port Charlotte picks up pieces after Hurricane Ian

Driving down US-41 through North Port and Port Charlotte reveals the effects of Hurricane Ian on life there. Long lines of cars at the few gas stops in town, Publix shelves empty of nearly all cold and frozen items, and vehicles with trunks open, waiting at FEMA stations for food and water.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Mysuncoast.com

Supplies delivered via water to stranded Arcadia residents

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - In DeSoto County, Arcadia residents are calling for help. Historic amounts of water have roadways buried and people trapped. But help is on the way. Dozens of boats have been riding across Peace River fully stocked with supplies and heading out to distribution sites where residents on different sides of the area have been stranded.
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County crews respond to Myakka City flooding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Within 48 hours Manatee County’s response teams were dispatched in the aftermath of Ian to deal with flooding in Myakka City. On Saturday, rescue crews—going door-to-door in trucks, boats, airboats and high-water vehicles—performed welfare checks for folks whose rural residences were surrounded by the rising waters of the swollen Myakka River.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes in the Country Club Estates are torn apart, missing roofs and carports. Six catching fire and burning to the ground, two nearby damaged from the flames. Residents in the neighborhood quickly evacuated before Hurricane Ian. They left behind cars, golf carts, and even irreplaceable items,...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

United Way setting up donation center, relief fund

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County Hurricane Ian Recovery & Relief Fund. This fund will provide financial resources for struggling individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey. Contributions to this fund are designed to fill the gaps arising from the hurricane and to address community needs as efficiently as possible.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy