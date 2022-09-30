Read full article on original website
Running back Eno Benjamin relives soccer days with kickoffs for Arizona Cardinals
Eno Benjamin was asked one question about running the ball on offense Monday, the day after the Arizona Cardinals' 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. All the other questions from media members were about kicking and matters related to a foot on a ball. Benjamin, it was revealed for all to see on TV Sunday, is...
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
It’s a Matter of Trust Between Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL plays 17 games these days so you can no longer say the Eagles are perfect at the quarter pole with a 4-0 record, but you can express with confidence that the league's only remaining unbeaten team has been the best in the business through four weeks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots-Packers Snap Counts: Bailey Zappe Top QB; Keeping Up With Rookie Joneses
Following their 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 at Lambeau Field, the New England Patriots continue to take stock of their performance on both sides of the ball. Despite an encouraging debut from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, there are plenty of areas in which the...
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
Longtime Ravens CB Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has officially retired from the NFL. Here are several key notes about Smith’s notable 11-year playing career – all with the Ravens:. Smith appeared in 128 regular season games (90 starts), ranking No. 18 on the franchise’s all-time...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
View the original article to see embedded media. Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers-Cardinals live updates: Arizona pulls away from Carolina in fourth quarter
Live updates for this game have concluded. For instant analysis, click here. It’s been a hot minute, and it took all game, but the Carolina Panthers just showed up on offense. Baker Mayfield finds Christian McCaffrey over the middle for the TD. However, the two-point conversion fails, and the Panthers still trail by two scores, 26-16.
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans Lose Former Razorback Treylon Burks in Fourth Quarter
Arkansas' Treylon Burks had the injury bug jump up against Sunday, being carted off the field on a cart. He was carted from the field at Lucas Oil Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts with an injury to his left ankle or foot. He did not return to the game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans-Colts Inactives
View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (1-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium. OLB Ola Adeniyi, DB Ugo Amadi, OL Le'Raven Clark, ILB Zach Cunningham, S Amani Hooker, S Theo Jackson and OLB Wyatt...
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh News & Observer
LSU Defensive Back Sevyn Banks Diagnosed With Spinal Cord Bruise
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on defensive back Sevyn Banks’s status Monday after the senior suffered a frightening injury during Saturday’s game against Auburn. Kelly told reporters Banks, who was carted off the field after opening kickoff, has been diagnosed with a spinal cord bruise and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers players, coach Matt Rhule say they have Baker Mayfield’s back, despite boos
Baker Mayfield took a snap on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter and looked for a target. Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers (1-3) — like four other times in the team’s 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) on Sunday — the only thing Mayfield could hit was a defender’s hand. Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen leaped and batted the ball down, forcing a turnover on downs.
