The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
newsradioklbj.com
Trio of Austin Teens Arrested in Violent Robbery Series
Three teens have been arrested by the Austin Police Department in connection to a series of violent crimes that include robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, and auto theft. In most of the cases, the teens would approach their victims, assault them, point guns at them, and rob them of their belongings and vehicle. In at least one incident, children were in a car that was stolen and the teens allegedly pulled them out and left them in a parking lot.
fox7austin.com
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
fox7austin.com
Austin police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was involved in two robberies. Police said on Sept. 30, between 2:27 p.m. - 3:20 p.m., the H-E-B at 6607 S IH 35 Service Road Northbound and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed.
APD looking for suspect of robberies at H-E-B, A+ Federal Credit Union
The robberies happened between 2:27 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. at the HEB at 6607 S. IH 35 Service Road and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane.
APD investigating fatal officer-involved shooting, September SWAT call
Austin Police are continuing an investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 23.
APD honors fallen officer with public visitation, funeral
Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin enrolled in the department's 112th Cadet Class in September 2006, before he was commissioned as an officer in April 2007, per APD.
Two in hospital after vehicle hits pole in downtown Austin
Austin Police said the crash happened at Sabine Street and East 11th Street around 2:50 a.m.
Burnet High School student arrested after threat made on Snapchat
The district was made aware on Saturday night of a photo posted to Snapchat of what appeared to be an assault rifle with the caption, "School finna be crazy Monday."
UT employee arrested after allegedly using false press credential to access football game, assaulting band members
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly used false press credentials to access the Texas Longhorns game and then reportedly assaulted two University of Texas band members. On Sept. 17, police reported that Jesus Manuel Torres, 55, bypassed event staff by presenting...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a pedestrian accident was reported on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened in North Austin [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Records: Man arrested after not rendering aid in fatal east Austin crash
AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal collision Tuesday involving two vehicles at the intersection of Crystalbrook Drive and Loyola Lane in east Austin.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Killeen man charged with multiple charges including murder
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Notes | The videos above and below are previous segments dealing with unrelated crimes in Killeen. Antonio Bernard Health,40, has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Killeen Police Department. Health's bond has been...
KVUE
Austin police arrest three juvenile suspects in connection to robberies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested three minors who they believe are behind a series of robberies around the Austin area. Two of the suspects are 14 years old and the third suspect is 15. The most recent crime happened Tuesday, Sept. 27, at an H-E-B...
Texas special education employees plead no contest in unlawful restraint case
Nearly two years after being charged with unlawfully restraining a student with severe autism, the Hutto Independent School District’s director of special education pleaded no contest to failing to properly report the incident as a part of a plea deal, according to prosecutors.
3 teens arrested in string of September robberies, carjackings in Austin
Three teenagers were arrested related to six Austin robberies that occurred this month, some of which happened at gas stations and grocery stores. In most cases, police said the teens assaulted their victims, pointed guns at and carjacked them.
killeenpdnews.com
Killeen Police Charge Suspect with Murder
Killeen, TX (September 30, 2022): Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit received three complaints from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office charging 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Heath with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Heath, setting his total bond at $1,100,000. Heath is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
Victim identified in Saturday’s east Austin fatal crash involving pedestrian
On Friday, the Austin Police Department provided details surrounding a fatal crash that occurred Sept. 24.
fox7austin.com
Austin has seen more than 30 deadly auto-ped crashes so far in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin has seen more than 30 deadly auto-pedestrian crashes so far in 2022, a trend local EMT's say is troubling and largely preventable. Two auto-pedestrian crashes happened within 24 hours: one on South Congress Friday night and one on N. Lamar Saturday night. Around 11 p.m. Sept....
fox7austin.com
Teens arrested for July robbery, murder at South Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas - Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in July in South Austin. 17-year-old Darian Anderson, 18-year-old Ahmed Al Khazaali, 18-year-old Jon Willard, 17-year-old Xavion Walton, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for the July 20 shooting of 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa. The five were arrested on September 26.
