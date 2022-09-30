Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Rocks thrown at trucks on Interstate 80
ELKO – One of two men walking along a remote part of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County was arrested Monday after truck drivers reported he threw rocks at them. One of the drivers said her rig was struck in the windshield and she was peppered with broken glass, almost causing her to crash. The other driver took video on his cellphone of the man throwing rocks.
Elko Daily Free Press
Street signs knocked down in Spring Creek
ELKO – Someone has been knocking down street signs with their vehicle in Spring Creek, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the culprit. The vandalism began sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. “During the morning hours of October...
Elko Daily Free Press
Idaho man accused of pawning stolen gun in Elko
ELKO – An Idaho man was arrested this week on a warrant charging him with pawning a stolen pistol in Elko nearly a year ago. Russell P. Salsgiver, 43, of Nampa was booked Monday at the Elko County Jail for possession of stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Paracord Survival Bracelet workshop Friday, Oct. 7. Open to all ages, participants will learn the importance of paracord bracelets and how to create your very own. Meet at the Elko Peace Park at the gazebo from 4-5 p.m. A Leave No...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko District Court
Dillon Roy Papach, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was sentenced to 180 days in jail. Colton Jay Taylor, 33, pleaded no contest to principal to uttering a forged instrument and was sentenced to 12 to 30 months in prison to be served consecutively with a previous sentence, and was ordered to pay $1,699.42 restitution to the victims.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Elko homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Model: The Hawthorne with Unfinished Basement. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD: see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs. Map location is approximate - Buyer to verify.
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans win Tom Laythe Invitational
FOLSOM, California — Although the victory technically came in the “small school division,” the Spring Creek boys cross country team knocked down a large victory. At a big meet — against quality competition — the Spartans dominated the field Saturday during the Tom Laythe Cross Country Invitational, in Folsom, California.
Elko Daily Free Press
Riverton honors Hometown Heroes
ELKO — Riverton Elko and The Star Hotel are presenting the Riverton Home Town Hero Award during the football season. During halftime they recognize someone in the community for going above and beyond what is asked of them. A $100 check is presented to the organization of the recipient’s choice. They also receive a $100 gift card to The Star Hotel, and a complimentary oil change and tire rotation.
Elko Daily Free Press
Tribes sue Elko County over voter access
ELKO – Elko County election officials have added early voting locations in Owyhee and on the Elko Indian Colony for the first time this year at the request of tribal leaders, but they are being sued because the dates and hours are less than polls are open in the City of Elko.
Elko Daily Free Press
Where to vote in Elko County
All registered voters in Nevada have the option of voting by mail this year, following the passage of Assembly Bill 321 in 2021. Voters can opt out by submitting a form on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website. Voter registration continues into Election Day. After Oct. 11, any registrations...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Elko. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Elko Daily Free Press
City approves $10 million bond for Phase 2 of Sports Complex
ELKO – Elko City Council approved a $10 million bond to complete the second phase of the Elko Sports Complex that could be the first step to moving forward on the proposed events and recreation center. The second phase was always on the City’s schedule, but the events and...
Elko Daily Free Press
Silver Sage FFA summer activities
SPRING CREEK — Over the summer at the end of June, the Silver Sage FFA chapter had the opportunity to go to State Summer Leadership Camp, where members from across the state learned to communicate and work together during different team activities. Chapter officers and Greenhand officers then had...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans hang on for 1-0 victory
SPRING CREEK — On Tuesday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team didn’t always play its best — but the Spartans did enough. After 70 minutes of scoreless ball, Spring Creek netted the lone goal of the contest for a 1-0 victory over Lowry. In the early stages...
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians remain unbeaten in league, beat Vaqueros 34-19
FERNLEY — Through two games in league play of the Division North-East, the Elko football team has yet to be warmed up by an opponent. On Friday, the Indians improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in league with a 34-19 road victory over Fernley. The game was essentially sealed...
Elko Daily Free Press
Police release clearer photos of exposure suspect
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two local businesses. Anyone with information as to his identity or location is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
Elko Daily Free Press
New GBC Foundation team excited for the future
ELKO – The Great Basin College Foundation has a new team of eager faces to begin the 2022-2023 school year. The Foundation has a long history cultivating and managing community resources to benefit the students and programs at Great Basin College. The Foundation has expanded its team to include...
Elko Daily Free Press
Barrick CEO sees tough economic times, higher gold prices ahead
ELKO – Gold prices have been declining in recent months despite financial market volatility but that is expected to change as economic conditions get more challenging in the months ahead, according to Barrick Gold Corp. CEO Mark Bristow. Bristow spoke with the Elko Daily Free Press on Friday night...
