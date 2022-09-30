Read full article on original website
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached
Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado drops GOAT take on Albert Pujols
St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado has had the privilege of playing next to Albert Pujols for the legend’s final MLB season. And on Friday night, that greatness was on display. Pujols smacked his 701st career home run in the fourth inning. The round-tripper, hit off former teammate Johan...
NFL Fans trolls Aaron Rodgers’ haircut during win over Patriots
If you can’t beat him, just troll him. While that’s not probably going to work against Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at least that’s going to make fans of opposing teams feel slightly better. On Sunday, the same fans had fun on Twitter poking fun at the haircut Rodgers showed up with during […] The post NFL Fans trolls Aaron Rodgers’ haircut during win over Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield’s major problem he can’t ignore anymore
Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers have not had a good start to the season. Mayfield has struggled to adapt to the Panthers offense, and the Panthers have struggled to consistently move the ball as a result. This has seen the Panthers emerge with a 1-3 record through four games, with multiple ugly outings on offense in tow.
Lamar Jackson reacts to John Harbaugh’s go-for-it decision after loss to Bills
The Baltimore Ravens blew yet another massive lead on their home field, losing to the Buffalo Bills 23-20. The Ravens led the game 20-3 in the second quarter and did not score again Sunday. Late in the fourth quarter with the game tied 20-20, Baltimore was facing a 4th and Goal from inside the two yard line. Coach Harbaugh decided to go for it instead of taking the easy field goal. Lamar Jackson threw an interception on the play.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin explains why he benched Mitchell Trubisky for Kenny Pickett vs. Jets
Kenny Pickett made his long-awaited NFL debut during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-20 home loss to the New York Jets in Week 4. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin opted to bench Mitchell Trubisky after the sixth-year passer struggled to get in a groove during his time on the field in the first half. He guided the […] The post Steelers HC Mike Tomlin explains why he benched Mitchell Trubisky for Kenny Pickett vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Cousins gets brutally honest on performance after Vikings pull out Week 4 win over Saints
The Minnesota Vikings pulled out a win in what was nothing short of a nail-biter across the pond in London against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. Kirk Cousins was pleased to add another W to the Vikings’ resume, but admitted that he’d like to do so in a more convincing fashion. The Sunday […] The post Kirk Cousins gets brutally honest on performance after Vikings pull out Week 4 win over Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Sam Darnold won’t be replacing struggling Baker Mayfield for Panthers anytime soon
Well, this wasn’t how the Baker Mayfield experience was supposed to go for the Carolina Panthers. The team acquired the former Cleveland Browns quarterback as their potential quarterback of the future, replacing Sam Darnold. Unfortunately, the last few games have shown that Carolina is still struggling even with the former No. 1 overall pick under center.
Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders
The Denver Broncos fell to their division rival, Las Vegas Raiders, on Sunday, 32-23. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson pointed to the third quarter as the moment the game began to slip away from them. #Broncos @DangeRussWilson on the loss. He singled out 3Q where stalled offensively as the problem. “But we don’t lack confidence.” Says […] The post Russell Wilson’s emotional reaction to loss against rival Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s football’: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady addresses shoulder injury in loss vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out on the losing end of Monday night’s highly-anticipated spectacle against the Kansas City Chiefs. The great Tom Brady came out with another unsurprisingly strong performance for the Bucs, but it seemed like a shoulder injury held him back for the most part of the game.
Jonathan Taylor’s fantasy football managers won’t like the latest news, but there’s a catch
The Indianapolis Colts are on a short week, with a game coming up for them this Thursday against the Denver Broncos on the road. That is also why there is a heightened interest in the status of injured running back Jonathan Taylor, especially from fantasy football managers. Taylor, who suffered an ankle injury Week 4’s 24-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans, picked up a DNP Monday, but the catch is that the Colts did not practice at all.
Latest Nick Chubb stat proves Browns RB is in a league of his own
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a man on a mission this season. And he shows no signs of slowing down. Through the first four games of the season, Chubb has been imposing his will on opposing defenses. He has rushed for 459 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries. With these numbers, he currently ranks second in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His 5.7 yards per attempt is currently the ninth best in the NFL.
Russell Wilson ‘dinged up’ with injury after Broncos’ Week 4 loss to Raiders
After the Denver Broncos suffered a disappointing rivalry defeat against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, things could be set to get worse in Denver. On Monday, while the Broncos didn’t practice, it was revealed that Russell Wilson is dealing with a shoulder injury. According to Tom Pelissero, Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that Wilson “dinged up” his shoulder on Sunday and is feeling some soreness on Monday.
