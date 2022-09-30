Read full article on original website
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.
Missed tackles. Inexperience. Lack of formation and game awareness. You name it, it’s going wrong for the Seahawks’ defense.
Aaron Glenn is getting destroyed by Detroit Lions fans on Twitter
What are the fans tweeting about Aaron Glenn on Twitter?Dan Campbell says he was scared about losing Aaron Glenn. Things are not going well for the Detroit Lions defense and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn‘s honeymoon period may have come to an end. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lions had...
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers
Tom Brady made sure to give the respect and credit that Patrick Mahomes is due after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers, 41-31, with Mahomes playing a starring role once again with three touchdowns and just one interception. The 27-year-old […] The post Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB dominates Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) defeated the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Alabama dominated throughout the whole game but they did not come out unscathed. Junior quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return. […] The post Nick Saban drops troubling update on Bryce Young injury that could derail Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Campbell says coaching change will be considered following loss to Seahawks
What did Dan Campbell say about a potential coaching change?Up next for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped his Detroit Lions would get back on track when they took on the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Instead, the Lions’ defense was absolutely abysmal as they gave up a...
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached
Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Saban gives honest Jalen Milroe take after win vs Arkansas
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) blew out the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC), 49-26, on Saturday. Unfortunately for Alabama, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe had to step in to replace starting quarterback Bryce Young after Young left the game with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
Odds Lions Beat Seahawks
Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
NFL Fans trolls Aaron Rodgers’ haircut during win over Patriots
If you can’t beat him, just troll him. While that’s not probably going to work against Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, at least that’s going to make fans of opposing teams feel slightly better. On Sunday, the same fans had fun on Twitter poking fun at the haircut Rodgers showed up with during […] The post NFL Fans trolls Aaron Rodgers’ haircut during win over Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions Week 4 Report Card: offense shines bright, defense falls flat
How did the Detroit Lions grade out in the week 4 Report Card? Detroit Lions Offense: A-Detroit Lions Defense: FDetroit Lions Special Teams: C-Coaching: D+Final Thoughts. The Detroit Lions fell to the Seattle Seahawks 48-45 in a high scoring affair. Both offenses looked unstoppable the entire game, and unfortunately the Lions’ offense fell just short. The offense was fueled by TJ Hockenson, Josh Reynolds, and Jamaal Williams who all stepped up big time to fill in for injured players. Defensively, as the score indicates, nothing went well. Geno Smith looked like Patrick Mahomes, and Rashaad Penny found a lot of opening running room whenever the Seahawks needed it. In our Detroit Lions Week 4 Report Card, here’s how the position groups graded out in the loss.
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
Detroit Lions replacement kicker Dominik Eberle misses 2 extra points in first half Sunday
Entering Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions needed a placekicker to fill in for Austin Seibert. After Sunday's game, they'll probably still need a kicker. The Lions trailed at halftime, 24-15, in part because of two important special teams plays. But the deficit was nine in part...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin explains why he benched Mitchell Trubisky for Kenny Pickett vs. Jets
Kenny Pickett made his long-awaited NFL debut during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-20 home loss to the New York Jets in Week 4. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin opted to bench Mitchell Trubisky after the sixth-year passer struggled to get in a groove during his time on the field in the first half. He guided the […] The post Steelers HC Mike Tomlin explains why he benched Mitchell Trubisky for Kenny Pickett vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Sam Darnold won’t be replacing struggling Baker Mayfield for Panthers anytime soon
Well, this wasn’t how the Baker Mayfield experience was supposed to go for the Carolina Panthers. The team acquired the former Cleveland Browns quarterback as their potential quarterback of the future, replacing Sam Darnold. Unfortunately, the last few games have shown that Carolina is still struggling even with the former No. 1 overall pick under center.
