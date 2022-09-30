How did the Detroit Lions grade out in the week 4 Report Card? Detroit Lions Offense: A-Detroit Lions Defense: FDetroit Lions Special Teams: C-Coaching: D+Final Thoughts. The Detroit Lions fell to the Seattle Seahawks 48-45 in a high scoring affair. Both offenses looked unstoppable the entire game, and unfortunately the Lions’ offense fell just short. The offense was fueled by TJ Hockenson, Josh Reynolds, and Jamaal Williams who all stepped up big time to fill in for injured players. Defensively, as the score indicates, nothing went well. Geno Smith looked like Patrick Mahomes, and Rashaad Penny found a lot of opening running room whenever the Seahawks needed it. In our Detroit Lions Week 4 Report Card, here’s how the position groups graded out in the loss.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO