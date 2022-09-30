ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Week 4 Report Card: offense shines bright, defense falls flat

How did the Detroit Lions grade out in the week 4 Report Card? Detroit Lions Offense: A-Detroit Lions Defense: FDetroit Lions Special Teams: C-Coaching: D+Final Thoughts. The Detroit Lions fell to the Seattle Seahawks 48-45 in a high scoring affair. Both offenses looked unstoppable the entire game, and unfortunately the Lions’ offense fell just short. The offense was fueled by TJ Hockenson, Josh Reynolds, and Jamaal Williams who all stepped up big time to fill in for injured players. Defensively, as the score indicates, nothing went well. Geno Smith looked like Patrick Mahomes, and Rashaad Penny found a lot of opening running room whenever the Seahawks needed it. In our Detroit Lions Week 4 Report Card, here’s how the position groups graded out in the loss.
DETROIT, MI
