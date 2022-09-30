Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins girls fall in semis at Homer volleyball tourney
The Hopkins volleyball team Saturday reeled off three victories in a row before finally bowing in the semifinal round in the Nikki Blatter Memorial Invitational in Homer. Coach Terri Wisser said, “The team played well and lost a very close match in the semifinals to Hillsdale Academy.”. Hopkins defeated...
townbroadcast.com
Former Wildcat basketball star Chris Gruver dies at 49
Word has been received of the death Friday of 1991 Wayland High School graduate Christine Gruver. She was 49. Well known in her high school days as an excellent basketball player, Gruver was stricken with a sudden serious heart issue and collapsed at a Gus Macker hoops tournament in the summer after her graduation. She survived and continued to battle courageously from her wheelchair ever since.
townbroadcast.com
Vikings have a really bad day in cross country
It was not a good day at all for Hopkins harriers at the Otsego Bulldog Invitational Saturday. The Viking girls finished 18th in a field of 26 teams with 485 team points. Host Otsego won the competition with just 69 points. The boys fared even worse, finishing dead last among...
townbroadcast.com
Clippers finally lose on gridiron in regular season
“They say that all good things must end, some day… Autumn leaves must fall.” Chad & Jeremy, “Summer Song,” 1964. It finally had to happen. The Martin High School football squad absorbed its first regular season defeat on the gridiron since it switched in 2018 from 11-man to eight-man football, The Clippers Friday night lost 35-19 to a North Pointe Christian outfit that also switched to the eight-man variety not long after suffering through losing campaigns in the O-K Silver Conference.
