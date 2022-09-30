“They say that all good things must end, some day… Autumn leaves must fall.” Chad & Jeremy, “Summer Song,” 1964. It finally had to happen. The Martin High School football squad absorbed its first regular season defeat on the gridiron since it switched in 2018 from 11-man to eight-man football, The Clippers Friday night lost 35-19 to a North Pointe Christian outfit that also switched to the eight-man variety not long after suffering through losing campaigns in the O-K Silver Conference.

MARTIN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO