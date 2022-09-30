Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Portland ends the water year above average; drought conditions persist across Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland ends the water year above average, thanks to a wetter than normal spring. The water year ended September 30 with Portland recording 41.16 inches of precipitation. The average amount for Portland is 36.91 inches of rain. The excess 4.25 inches was a welcome sight, as...
KATU.com
TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show
KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
KATU.com
Portland-area volunteers fly to Florida for hurricane relief
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death toll is climbing and damage is widespread in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Ian. "The boats between houses, basically wiped out the whole dock, put all the boats on the shore," said Chris Schwartzkopf, a volunteer with the Red Cross. A duo of husband...
KATU.com
Two-Alarm house fire in Kelso brings mult-agency response; dog rescued, cat dies
KELSO, Wash. — A two-alarm fire in Kelso brought a multi-agency response to battle the house fire Sunday night. Fire officials say they were called to the 100 Block of Vision Drive Sunday at 8:45 p.m. Residents told firefighters that a fire started in a garbage can and then...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
City of Portland gets 1.2 million to help improve downtown areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland will get more than a million dollars to improve downtown. The federal grant is part of the American Rescue Plan. The city says it will go toward building 32,000 square feet of street plazas. PBOT says they plan to focus on Pride...
KATU.com
Portlanders urge city leaders to take action to lower crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another deadly weekend in Portland. Between shootings, stabbings, and serial property crimes, police have had their hands full. And what many community members are saying needs to change is city leadership. "Our leadership is costing city revenue, costing the city notoriety, is costing us all the...
KATU.com
Rollover accident in SW Portland; roads closed while officials investigated and cleaned up
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire, Portland Police, and AMR responded to a rollover accident just after 9:00 a.m. this morning at Southwest Park Place and Southwest Vista Avenue. Officials say two cars and one motorcycle were involved. Photos sent by Portland Fire show a smart car with its front...
KATU.com
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Dancing in the Square celebrates Native cultures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Native tribes of the Northwest gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Friday for the 15th annual Dancing in the Square Powwow. The event is a celebration of Native cultures but also aims to highlight health disparities for American Indians and Alaska Natives. The Northwest Portland Area...
KATU.com
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
KATU.com
Motorcycle rider dies after crash with SUV on Highway 101 near Tillamook
A motorcycle rider died last Thursday after colliding with the side of an SUV that was making a turn off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday along Highway 101 near milepost 70, at the South Prairie Road intersection.
KATU.com
Ongoing vandalism discourages business owners in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — After moving from Portland's Old Town to downtown, Wyatt Savage was hopeful the level of crime wouldn't be quite so severe. But the owner at Pallet Portland is now considering a move to escape the ongoing challenges. "In three months I’ve had four windows smashed, I’ve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Newberg School Board posts statement on social media, addresses appeal to judge's decision
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new statement tonight from Newberg’s School Board following a judge's ruling that the district's ban on political signage, including pride and black lives matter flags, violates Oregon's constitution. The policy ignited a public uproar and even triggered a recall election against two board members.
KATU.com
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
KATU.com
Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
KATU.com
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
KATU.com
Sunday morning crash claims three lives, police say alcohol is primary factor
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Three people were killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Highway 99E. Oregon State Police and emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car crash at 2:46 a.m. Sunday along Highway 99E near milepost 36. Police say a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, driven by 21-year-old...
KATU.com
Police: Driver partially ejected and pinned under SUV in Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious accident that occurred Saturday night that saw a person partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Officials say they were sent to an area near NE 102nd Street and NE St. Johns Road just after...
KATU.com
Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September was arrested again two weeks later, accused of doing the same thing at a different home. Court records show 54-year-old Terri Zinzer was arrested and...
KATU.com
Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
Comments / 0