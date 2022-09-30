ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

KATU.com

TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show

KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland-area volunteers fly to Florida for hurricane relief

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death toll is climbing and damage is widespread in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Ian. "The boats between houses, basically wiped out the whole dock, put all the boats on the shore," said Chris Schwartzkopf, a volunteer with the Red Cross. A duo of husband...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

City of Portland gets 1.2 million to help improve downtown areas

PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland will get more than a million dollars to improve downtown. The federal grant is part of the American Rescue Plan. The city says it will go toward building 32,000 square feet of street plazas. PBOT says they plan to focus on Pride...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portlanders urge city leaders to take action to lower crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another deadly weekend in Portland. Between shootings, stabbings, and serial property crimes, police have had their hands full. And what many community members are saying needs to change is city leadership. "Our leadership is costing city revenue, costing the city notoriety, is costing us all the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Dancing in the Square celebrates Native cultures

PORTLAND, Ore. — Native tribes of the Northwest gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Friday for the 15th annual Dancing in the Square Powwow. The event is a celebration of Native cultures but also aims to highlight health disparities for American Indians and Alaska Natives. The Northwest Portland Area...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Ongoing vandalism discourages business owners in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — After moving from Portland's Old Town to downtown, Wyatt Savage was hopeful the level of crime wouldn't be quite so severe. But the owner at Pallet Portland is now considering a move to escape the ongoing challenges. "In three months I’ve had four windows smashed, I’ve...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
PORTLAND, OR

