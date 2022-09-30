Read full article on original website
The man who slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Staten Island ShopRite to have assault charge dropped on condition of good behavior
The man who slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back at a ShopRite is getting his charges dropped. Daniel Gill will not be penalized if he stays out of legal trouble for six months. Gill was seen on video touching Giuliani on the back with an open hand at a Staten Island ShopRite.
N.Y. man pleads guilty to killing his mom, dumping her body in trash so he could collect inheritance
NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 25-year-old pleaded guilty last week to killing his mother, who had been reported missing, and leaving her body in a garbage container. In a statement, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Jared Eng entered a plea for second-degree murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years to life and a maximum of 22 years to life in prison.
Fake Undercover NY DEC Officer Steals Rifle! What Did These Hunters Do?
Does your heart sink a little when pulled over by a police officer? Anytime you pass by a parked patrol car you slow down even if you are within the speed limit. We have immediate reactions when we encounter authority. What if the "officer" you saw was an imposter? Would you know or would you be too nervous to not realize?
New York AG attempting to ban Trump and family from running businesses in New York: Tom Dupree
Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree claimed that New York Attorney General Letitia James is "trying to ban President Trump and his family members from running businesses in New York in the future" with her lawsuit Wednesday on "Your World." TOM DUPREE: Federal prosecutors and the IRS — they...
100+ Mile Police Chase Starts In Canada; Ends in Upstate New York!
New York is a beautiful state to drive through. Last year more than 26 million people enjoyed the scenic beauty along the New York Thruway, but on Sunday a man saw the stretch from Buffalo to Syracuse in a way few do – attempting to escape the law. While...
5 Months Later, Derek Jeter’s Home Is Still For Sale
It looks like the housing market may be cooling off for everybody in the Hudson Valley, including the super-rich. Nearly six months after hitting the market, a spectacular Greenwood Lake, NY home that once belonged to Yankee star Derek Jeter still doesn't have a buyer, and it's not alone. The literal castle in Orange County, NY joins the most expensive homes in Dutchess and Ulster Counties that have also sat unsold for months. What gives?
Ex-Long Island Restaurant Owner Arraigned For Murdering His Girlfriend In Her Penthouse
Authorities say that Marivel Estevez had been planning to end her relationship with boyfriend Mark Small and move to Florida when she was allegedly shot to death by him. A former New York restaurant owner has been arraigned on murder charges in the death of his girlfriend, who was found shot to death in July at her penthouse apartment.
Taking a bite out of the Big Apple: More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes and rocketing cost of living
More than 40,000 New Yorkers have migrated to Florida due to soaring crime, eye-watering taxes, and cost of living skyrocketing. The highest number of monthly New Yorkers switching to the Sunshine State was recorded in August, with 5,838 trading in their Empire State licenses, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data, obtained by DailyMail.com.
8 Of The Oldest Pizzerias In The United States Come From New York State
It's always a terrible feeling when your favorite pizza place closes down for good. Lucky for us across New York State, we are home to 8 of the oldest pizzerias in the United States. Back in 2017, Thrillist published a list of the oldest pizzerias from across the country. They...
Cleary Gottlieb Paid Brooklyn US Attorney $7 Million Last Year
Breon Peace, the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, received $7 million in 2021 as a white collar defense partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, a federal disclosure form shows. The compensation details published by the Office of Government Ethics on Monday offers a rare glimpse...
Food Laced With Marijuana at One Central NY Middle School
Officials with the Oneida City School District are working with the New York State Police to investigate a situation where students became ill on Friday at the Otto Shortell Middle School in Wampsville. The reason? Food was allegedly passed out amongst the kids that was laced with marijuana. A letter...
