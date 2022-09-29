ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Comments / 9

Melodie Johnson
3d ago

Says she will “most likely be held in jail until court” which will be today, then back out again!! That’s how she rolls, and they keep letting her do it over and over

Reply(1)
3
Related
sciotopost.com

Nelsonville – Half Pound of Methamphetamine Seized in Traffic Stop

On the evening of September 30, 2022, NPD Officers were working an illegal drug interdiction detail in an attempt to locate and seize illegal drugs coming into or through the area. At approximately 9:41pm NPD K9 Officer Troy Smith and K9 Attila observed a vehicle operating on US 33 eastbound...
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Portsmouth – Dayton Man Arrested with Over Two Pounds of Illicit Drugs

Portsmouth – Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Dayton, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 5:21p.m. on October 3rd, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept....
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pickaway County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Pickaway County, OH
City
Circleville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Circleville, OH
Crime & Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt underway near Chillicothe prison

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A manhunt is currently underway just north of the city of Chillicothe along Route 104. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers along with corrections officers from the Chillicothe Correctional Institution are searching for an individual who was last seen near the prison’s property. Authorities...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#Circleville Police
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Thousands in Music Equipment Stolen From Local Church

ROSS – A local church has filed a report after the theft occurred at their church. According to the Chillicothe Police department, AGAPE Fellowship reported that someone over the last week had broken into one of the church outbuildings that are used for events and stole all his sound/music equipment that is valued at around $5000. The Church stated the door was locked and appeared to have been pried open.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ycitynews.com

Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter following overdose death

An area woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 44-year-old man who died due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl in his system. Shelbie Mourer, 28-years-old, is facing multiple felony charges including involuntary manslaughter, trafficking and tampering with evidence. She could face over a decade in prison, if convicted.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Franklin County – Vehicle Causes Three Crashes in One Event

FRANKLIN -Serious Injury Crash Occurred: 11:16 am In the area of US 33 Eastbound between Ebright and Bixby Rd’s, Madison Township, Franklin County. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred at approximately 1:16 am in (the area of eastbound US 33 between Ebright and Bixby Rd’s, Madison Township, Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop

PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

As fentanyl-laced drug overdoses soar, Ross County offers help

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Fentanyl has crept into illegal drugs in Ross County, including cocaine, heroin and even marijuana. Fentanyl’s presence has been responsible for an 84% increase in overdose deaths in that area. Ross County Health District responded by offering free naloxone, first in a nasal spray. Now it is rolling out a new […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County

Zanesville, Ohio—The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on State Route 60 in Muskingum County. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the crash happened at 2:12 a.m. Saturday on SR 60 near milepost 13 in Wayne Township. Authorities said the driver, 24-year-old Dontel Mayle...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police officers dragged by suspect in car

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he dragged officers by putting his car in reverse. Police arrested Abel Martinez on Thursday, who was wanted for violation of protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases, according to the Grove City Division of Police. Officer found Martinez in a car […]
GROVE CITY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy