Missouri Senate gets back to work on agriculture tax credits
The Missouri Senate gets back to work on agriculture tax credits. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back
Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back. More than 23-hundred items will be up for auction today and tomorrow in Columbia. Some of the treasures you can find include unique currency, jewelry, collectible athletic cards, and rare stamps. Terry Shackleford, of Columbia, says he’s going for the jewelry and coins.
Missouri drones scrambled to help hurricane first responders and recovery efforts
A team from Missouri Task Force 1 is in Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian. Although the task force itself hasn’t been deployed, the Boone County Fire Protection District has answered the call for its Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team. Assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp says back-to-back hurricanes have kept some of his team on the move.
MO Teacher of the Year says she is the best teacher on the days she can learn from students
A St. Louis County educator is the next Teacher of the Year. A selection committee has chosen Christina Andrade Melly, an English teacher at Ritenour High School in St. Louis County. She says she is the best teacher on the days she can learn from students. Andrade Melly will be...
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre is scheduled for January 3. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. She was raped and stabbed to death outside of her workplace in St. Louis County. A judge sentenced McLaughlin to death after a jury was unable to decide on death or life in prison without parole. A federal judge in St. Louis ordered a new sentencing hearing in 2016, citing concerns about the effectiveness of McLaughlin’s trial lawyers and faulty jury instructions. In 2021, a federal appeals court panel reinstated the death penalty.
